Mi Boost Pro Power Bank with 30,000mAh battery capacity has been announced in India. The power bank features Power Delivery (PD) 3.0, fast recharging via USB Type-C port, and an advanced 16-layer circuit protection. As per Xiaomi, PD 3.0 allows charging with peak power of 24W that can fully juice up the power bank in 7.5 hours. The device features high-density Lithium polymer batteries that are touted to improve the charging conversion rates and stabilise the discharge voltage. The power bank is currently on crowdfunding round.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank price in India, availability

Xiaomi is currently asking customers to show support in completing the crowdfunding round for Mi Boost Pro Power Bank at Rs. 1,999 per unit. Post crowdfunding, the power bank will be priced at Rs. 3,499. It will be available in a single Black colour option.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank features

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank features three ports — two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C. The USB Type-C port can be used for charging any compatible device, as well as to charge the power bank itself. Users can also charge the power bank with a micro-USB cable as well. It comes with 18W fast charging support and can charge three devices simultaneously. It is not clear whether all the three devices will be juiced up with 18W charging at the same time.

Speaking of fast charging, Mi Boost Pro Power Bank comes with Power Deliver 3.0 technology that supports USB Type-C to USB Type-C (input/ output) charging, as well as USB Type-C to Lightning port charging. With USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging, the power bank can be juiced up with a peak power of 24W. As per Xiaomi, this allows the power bank to be fully charged in 7.5 hours.

Xiaomi says that the Mi Boost Power Bank comes equipped with high-density Lithium polymer batteries. These batteries are touted to have advanced resistance-capacitance sensors that make the device safe, improve the charging conversion rates, and stabilise the discharging voltage.

There is a Smart Power Management feature and low power charging mode for smaller gadgets. On double pressing the power button, the power bank enters a 2-hour low charging mode to juice up devices like wireless earphones and smart bands. Lastly, Xiaomi says that the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank comes with 16-layer Advanced Chip Protection that shields the devices against overheating, over current, and short circuits.

