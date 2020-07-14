Technology News
Mi A3 Global Variant Getting Wrong Firmware Update That Disables Second SIM Card

Mi A3 global variant comes with the firmware QFQMIXM while the Mexican variant of the phone comes with QFQMXTC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2020 10:50 IST
Xiaomi says it will try to see if there is a fix for this issue

Highlights
  • Mi A3 global variant is getting Mexican firmware update
  • The update disables second SIM functionality
  • Xiaomi is advising Mi A3 users against installing the update

Xiaomi is having some trouble in getting the Mi A3 updates right. After stopping the Android 10 update multiple times, now, the company has rolled out a Mexican firmware update to the global variant of the Mi A3 that is creating problems for people who installed it, as per user reports. The update comes with firmware version V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC (Mexican carrier-exclusive) instead of the QFQMIXM (global variant) to Mi A3 users and Xiaomi has warned users against installing the update.

As announced on the Mi community forum, Xiaomi has asked Mi A3 users to not install the over-the-air (OTA) V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC update that is currently rolling out for the global variant. The users who have installed this update, which does not show up with a build number on the Android One smartphone, have complained about issues with the phone not recognising the second SIM. As the update is for the Mexican carrier Telcel exclusive Mi A3 phones, those who have installed it have also got a new boot animation.

 

 

The V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC update is 1.4GB in size and since it does not show the build number, users believed it was the latest security patch. but it was actually a June 2020 update for Telcel Mi A3 phones.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is calling it a “serious bug” in the update that is causing the second SIM to not be recognised. It has not mentioned that this update was actually meant for Telcel Mi A3 phones in Mexico. For those who have already installed the update, the damage seems to have been done and it looks Xiaomi does not have a solution for it yet.

“We will try to see if there is a fix, BUT... once again... DO NOT UPDATE (if you have not already)!,” the post on the forum reads. There is also no helpful information for people who have already installed it.

Those in this unfortunate situation can try to revert to a previous build version using the Xiaomi Flash Tool. However, we advise users to read all instructions carefully before proceeding and carry out the steps at their own risk.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi A3, Mi A3 update, Xiaomi Mi A3
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
