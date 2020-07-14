Xiaomi is having some trouble in getting the Mi A3 updates right. After stopping the Android 10 update multiple times, now, the company has rolled out a Mexican firmware update to the global variant of the Mi A3 that is creating problems for people who installed it, as per user reports. The update comes with firmware version V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC (Mexican carrier-exclusive) instead of the QFQMIXM (global variant) to Mi A3 users and Xiaomi has warned users against installing the update.

As announced on the Mi community forum, Xiaomi has asked Mi A3 users to not install the over-the-air (OTA) V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC update that is currently rolling out for the global variant. The users who have installed this update, which does not show up with a build number on the Android One smartphone, have complained about issues with the phone not recognising the second SIM. As the update is for the Mexican carrier Telcel exclusive Mi A3 phones, those who have installed it have also got a new boot animation.

Got a random 1.4GB update from @XiaomiIndia on my #mia3

Now my simcard isn't getting detected and when I boot my phone, there's some telcel written. Language has changed to some other. @MiIndiaSupport help. Can't make or receive calls. What kind of joke is this? pic.twitter.com/W5WtveopSs — Dakshit Shah (@DakshitShah) July 13, 2020

The V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC update is 1.4GB in size and since it does not show the build number, users believed it was the latest security patch. but it was actually a June 2020 update for Telcel Mi A3 phones.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is calling it a “serious bug” in the update that is causing the second SIM to not be recognised. It has not mentioned that this update was actually meant for Telcel Mi A3 phones in Mexico. For those who have already installed the update, the damage seems to have been done and it looks Xiaomi does not have a solution for it yet.

“We will try to see if there is a fix, BUT... once again... DO NOT UPDATE (if you have not already)!,” the post on the forum reads. There is also no helpful information for people who have already installed it.

Those in this unfortunate situation can try to revert to a previous build version using the Xiaomi Flash Tool. However, we advise users to read all instructions carefully before proceeding and carry out the steps at their own risk.

