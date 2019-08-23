Mi A3 is set to go on sale in India today. The sale will take place through Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi has brought the Mi A3 as its latest Android One smartphone -- the successor to the Mi A2. The phone runs stock Android and sports a triple rear camera setup. Other key highlights of the Mi A3 including an in-display fingerprint sensor and a gradient finish at the back that comes in three distinct colour options. The handset also comes in two RAM and storage variants.

Mi A3 price in India, sale offers

The Mi A3 price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage models, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. Both variants come in "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray" colour options.

Starting 12pm (noon) IST, the Mi A3 will go on sale through Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi at the time of its launch also announced that the phone will "soon" be available for purchase via offline stores.

Mi A3 Review

Sale offers on the Mi A3 include Rs. 750 cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, with an additional Rs. 250 on EMI transactions. Airtel customers can also avail double data and unlimited calling through the Rs. 249 recharge.

Mi A3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 sports the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front that has an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Mi A3 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

