Mi A3 price in India has been revealed just ahead of its formal launch. The price has been spotted by a Twitter user on Amazon.in, which is going to be one of the official sales channels for the new Mi-series smartphone. Last week, Xiaomi sent media invites for the Mi A3 launch in India that is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21. The company also started teasing the debut through its social media accounts. As a successor to the Mi A2, the Mi A3 sports an all-new gradient finish and sports a triple rear camera setup. The Mi A3 also retains Google's Android One branding that promises speedier Android updates along with the stock experience that's generally available on Pixel devices.

Twitter user Junky tech on Monday reported an Amazon listing that revealed the prices of the Mi A3. The listing, which wasn't showing the upcoming smartphone at the time of filing this story, was captured by the tipster. It apparently included all the RAM and storage variants of the smartphone alongside its three distinct colour options, namely Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Grey.

Mi A3 price in India (rumoured)

As per the tipped listing, the Mi A3 price in India will start at Rs. 14,998 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will carry a price tag of Rs. 17,498.

Mi A3 price spotted on Amazon.in

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Junky_Tech

The listed prices are similar to those of the Realme X and Xiaomi's own Redmi Note 7 Pro, after the most recent price cut. However, there are significant differences from what was announced in Spain last month.

Xiaomi offers the Mi A3 in Spain with a price tag of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,800) for the 64GB storage variant, whereas its 128GB storage model is available at EUR 279 (roughly 22,100).

To recall, the Mi A2 -- the predecessor of the Mi A3 -- was launched in India back in August last year with a starting price of Rs. 16,999. However, it is currently available at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Xiaomi hasn't yet confirmed the India prices of the Mi A3 formally. However, it has scheduled its launch in the country for August 21, where we can expect the price announcement alongside its India-specific launch offers.

Mi A3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie and flaunts a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Mi A3 sports the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Mi A3 has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone includes a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

