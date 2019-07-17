Technology News
Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Mi A3 price starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,200).

Updated: 17 July 2019 17:21 IST
Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Mi A3 features a waterdrop-style display and houses an HD+ AMOLED panel

Highlights
  • Mi A3 will initially be available in Spain
  • The smartphone is quite similar to Mi CC9e
  • Mi A3 is based on Google's Android One programme

Mi A3 has been officially launched by Xiaomi. The new smartphone debuts as the company's latest Android One offering -- with vanilla Android experience. A successor to last year's Mi A2, the Mi A3 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and a triple rear camera setup sporting a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Mi A3 also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. The hardware specifications of the Mi A3 make it clear that the new smartphone is a variant of the Mi CC9e that was launched in China earlier this month. However, the presence of stock Android gives a fresh feel on the handset.

Mi A3 price

The Mi A3 price in Spain has been set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage option is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 21,500). It will go on sale starting July 24. The phone comes in "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray" colour options. There is no word on the phone's pricing or availability outside Europe right now.

Mi A3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, and the handset comes with the in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 has the triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone also has the 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Xiaomi has provided 64GB and 128GB storage options on the Mi A3 that both are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
