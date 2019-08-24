Technology News
Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Mi A3 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999, and is available to buy Amazon and Mi.com

Updated: 24 August 2019 19:40 IST
Mi A3 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Mi A3 was launched in India earlier this week
  • The smartphone is part of the Android One programme
  • Mi A3 sports an in-display fingerprint sensor

Mi A3 will go on sale in India next on August 27, Xiaomi has revealed. The smartphone went on sale for the first time on Friday, August 23. It had two flash sales on Friday - at 12pm IST and 8pm IST. The Mi A3 is an Android One smartphone that apart from the promise of speedy Android version and security updates, also has an optimised interface. The phone was launched in India earlier this week. Read on for more details about the Mi A3 price in India, specifications, and next sale details.

Mi A3 sale timings, sale offers, price in India

As with other flash sales, the Mi A3 (Review) will go on sale at 12pm IST. The platforms remain the same - Amazon India and Mi.com. The Mi A3 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage base variant, and Rs. 15,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. Sale offers for the Mi A3 unveiled by Xiaomi include cashbacks for HDFC Bank customers, apart from an Airtel double data and unlimited calling pack. As we mentioned, the smartphone was launched in India earlier this week.

 

Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 runs stock Android 9 Pie, and sports a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-shaped display notch and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera setup of the Mi A3 consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is 32-megapixel selfie sensor on board as well. There is up to 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Mi A3 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone runs off a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

