Mi A3 has started receiving a new software update that doesn't bring any new features but addresses an issue that disabled dual-SIM support through a previous release. That release apparently carried a Mexican firmware to the global Mi A3 units earlier this week. Several users reported that after installing the wrongly rolled out software version, they weren't able to use the secondary SIM network on their phones. Xiaomi has started rolling out the new update for the Mi A3 in India as well as in the global markets.

As announced through Mi Community forums, the latest Mi A3 update brings MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM v11.0.17.0 QFQMIXM. The new software is available for download to all users who already have the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM v11.0.16 or the recently launched MIUI 11.0.3 meant for Telcel customers.

The official changelog available on the forum post confirms that the new software update fixes the dual-SIM issue that emerged through the last update. The Twitter account of the Mi India Support team notes that the update has started rolling out in the country. Furthermore, several Indian users on the micro-blogging site have confirmed its arrival.

Mi A3 users have reported the arrival of the new update

Photo Credit: Twitter/ 4UTH

You can check whether the new update is available for your Mi A3 by going to the Settings menu. The update is over 1.3GB in size.

Xiaomi has brought the new software version just days after receiving a public outrage for disabling dual-SIM support through the last update that carried package version MIUI V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC. The last update was designed for Telcel-locked Mi A3 users, though it was released mistakenly for global users. That resulted in not just the disabling of the secondary SIM card but also a new boot animation as well as some odd apps that aren't targeted at worldwide audiences.

