Technology News
loading

Mi A3 Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Mi A3 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 SoC.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 07:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi A3 Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Mi A3 launch will take place at 6:30pm IST in Spain

Highlights
  • Mi A3 is believed to be a variant of Mi CC9e smartphone
  • Like other Mi A-series phones, Mi A3 will also be based on Android One
  • Mi A3 Lite is also rumoured to debut alongside

Mi A3 is all set to be launched today. Xiaomi will be unveiling the smartphone in Spain at 3pm CEST. In addition to the Mi A3, the Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to announce the new Mi A3 Lite phone. As per the leaks, Mi A3 is based on the company's Mi CC9e smartphone that was launched in China earlier this month as a camera focussed device meant for youth. It is thus no surprise that Xiaomi is also teasing the Mi A3 as a smartphone with great imaging capabilities.

According to Xiaomi Spain website, the Mi A3 will be unveiled at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST). It is unclear if the company is hosting a launch event to announce the phone or if there is a live stream. We will update this report if we get any more details about the launch. As always though, you can bank on Gadgets 360 to brings you all the details as soon as they are made official by the company. Meanwhile, you can track Xiaomi's official Twitter account for new teasers and other titbits about the Mi A3.

Mi A3 price

The pricing of the Mi A3 remains a mystery for now, but since it is likely to be a variant of the Mi CC9e, the Chinese pricing of the phone could give us some idea about what we can expect. To recall, Mi CC9e price starts from CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in China for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, going up to CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Like the previous Mi A-series phones, Mi A3 should be making its way to India soon, however there is no word on the fixed launch date. Mi A3 Lite is unlikely to come to the country.

Mi A3 specifications

Based on Android One platform, Mi A3 will run on stock Android 9.0 Pie. As per the leaks and rumours until now, Mi A3 is expected to feature a 6.0-inch full-HD+ (1080x2240 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone is also tipped to pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture that will be assisted by an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Additionally, you can expect to see 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, two Nano SIM slots, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. A 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C fast charge and an in-display fingerprint sensor will also be present. Mi A3 will come in a total of three colours - blue, white, and black – with the first two sporting a gradient finish.

Not much is known about the Mi A3 Lite, except that it may be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC. The phone could share a few of the Mi A3 features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi A3, Mi A3 specifications, Mi A3 price, Mi A3 Lite, Mi A3 Lite specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Preview: Marvel, Star Trek, Westworld, and More
Mi A3 Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  2. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  3. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced
  6. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  7. Redmi K20 Pro Special Variant Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Surfaces on Geekbench With Exynos 9825 SoC
  10. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi A3 Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  3. Lunar Eclipse Marks Moon Landing's 50th Anniversary, to Be Visible in Five Continents on July 16-17 Night
  4. Lunar Eclipse 2019 Live Stream: How To Watch Partial Lunar Eclipse Live Online
  5. 2019 MacBook Air Ships With Slower SSDs Compared to 2018 Model: Report
  6. Tecno Phantom 9 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  7. Oyo Buys Co-Working Venture Innov8 for $30 Million
  8. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  10. Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 12 Sports Modes, Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.