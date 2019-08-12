Technology News
Mi A3 India Launch Teased to be Soon by Xiaomi

The Android One phone debuted in Spain last month.

12 August 2019
Mi A3 comes as a successor to the Mi A2

Highlights
  • Mi A3 video teaser has been posted by the Redmi India Twitter account
  • Xiaomi India Managing Director gives its glimpse in the video
  • Mi A3 price in Spain starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,900)

Mi A3, the next-gen Android One smartphone by Xiaomi, is set to launch in India soon. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Monday released a teaser video to suggest the debut of the Mi A3 in the country. The video, which is of one minutes and 23 seconds, doesn't reveal any specifics, but it does give a glimpse at the new Xiaomi phone. The Mi A3 comes as a successor to the Mi A2 that was launched in India back in August last year. The smartphone runs Android Pie out-of-the-box along with a stock experience -- instead of offering any custom skin on top of Android.

Posted through the Xiaomi India Twitter account, the teaser video features Manu Kumar Jain who calls Mi fans to predict the launch date of the Mi A3 in India. He also supposedly gives a glimpse at the Mi A3 itself that has a gradient finish back at the back. The phone appears to have the "Not Just Blue" colour option, though it also comes in "More Than White" and "Kind of Gray" variants.

 

Mi A3 price in India (expected)

The India launch date and price details of the Mi A3 are yet to be revealed. However, the price is particularly expected to be in line with what was announced in Spain.

To recall, Xiaomi brought the Mi A3 to Spain last month with a price starting at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 64GB variant. There is also the 128GB storage option that is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 22,200).

Mi A3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Mi A3 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The Android One smartphone also houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Mi A3 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. On the connectivity front, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18w fast charging support.

