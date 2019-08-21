Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Xiaomi Mi A3 is ready to make its India debut today. Xiaomi is hosting a press event in New Delhi at 12pm (noon), where the company will be unveiling this Android One smartphone. The India launch of the Mi A3 is happening one month after the phone was introduced in Europe. Xiaomi Mi A3 is a variant of the company's Mi CC9e smartphone that was launched in China last month. Xiaomi A3 packs triple rear cameras, HD+ screen, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

To keep you in the loop about everything being announced at the Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch, we will be sharing live updates right here. Additionally, the company will be streaming the event live on YouTube that we have embedded below in case you don't want to miss anything from the Xiaomi event.

Mi A3 price (expected)

If a recently leaked Mi A3 price list on Amazon is any indication, the Mi A3 price in India will start at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the phone is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 17,499. As teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain, the Mi A3 will be offered in three colour options in the country – Not Just Blue, More Than White, Kind of Grey.

We also know that Mi A3 is going to be sold via Amazon, in addition to Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The Chinese smartphone maker is also likely to offer the phone via Mi partner offline retailers.

Mi A3 specifications

Since Mi A3 has already been officially unveiled, we already know pretty much everything about the phone. The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, and the handset comes with the in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For the imaging needs, the Mi A3 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone also has the 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Mi A3 is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options, both of which are expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and measures 153.48x71.85x8.5mm.