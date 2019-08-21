Technology News
loading

Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be offered via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in India.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Mi A3 sports a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch on the front

Highlights
  • Mi A3 is based on Google's Android One platform
  • It will succeed Xiaomi's Mi A2 in the Indian market
  • Mi A3 price is expected to start at Rs. 14,999

Xiaomi Mi A3 is ready to make its India debut today. Xiaomi is hosting a press event in New Delhi at 12pm (noon), where the company will be unveiling this Android One smartphone. The India launch of the Mi A3 is happening one month after the phone was introduced in Europe. Xiaomi Mi A3 is a variant of the company's Mi CC9e smartphone that was launched in China last month. Xiaomi A3 packs triple rear cameras, HD+ screen, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

To keep you in the loop about everything being announced at the Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch, we will be sharing live updates right here. Additionally, the company will be streaming the event live on YouTube that we have embedded below in case you don't want to miss anything from the Xiaomi event.

Mi A3 price (expected)

If a recently leaked Mi A3 price list on Amazon is any indication, the Mi A3 price in India will start at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the phone is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 17,499. As teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain, the Mi A3 will be offered in three colour options in the country – Not Just Blue, More Than White, Kind of Grey.

We also know that Mi A3 is going to be sold via Amazon, in addition to Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The Chinese smartphone maker is also likely to offer the phone via Mi partner offline retailers.

Mi A3 specifications

Since Mi A3 has already been officially unveiled, we already know pretty much everything about the phone. The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, and the handset comes with the in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For the imaging needs, the Mi A3 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone also has the 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Mi A3 is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options, both of which are expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and measures 153.48x71.85x8.5mm.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications, Mi A3 price in India
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29
No Time to Die: Bond 25 Finally Gets a Title
Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Today: Live Updates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  4. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  5. Realme 5 Review
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
  8. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon.in Just Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Jason Momoa Claims Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ Is ‘Ssssiiicccckkkkkk’
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau
  2. No Time to Die: Bond 25 Finally Gets a Title
  3. Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Today: Live Updates
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29
  5. The Matrix 4 Announced With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski
  6. Apple Debuts Credit Card as It Readies TV+ Launch
  7. Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Block Off-Facebook Data Gathering
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26, Sales Rumoured to Begin from October 15
  9. Redmi Note 8 Features Teased by Company Executive, Leaked Live Images Offer First Glimpse of the Phone
  10. Intel Unveils Springhill, Its First Artificial Intelligence Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.