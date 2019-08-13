Mi A3 is set to launch in India on August 21, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain revealed through a tweet posted on Tuesday. The Chinese company also sent media invites to announce the launch schedule of the new smartphone. Debuted as the successor to the Mi A2, the Mi A3 is the company's third smartphone based on Google's Android One programme. It sports a triple rear camera setup and comes in a gradient finish. The Mi A3 also runs Android Pie, and being an Android One handset, it comes with a stock experience.

Jain in his tweet confirmed that Xiaomi is launching the Mi A3 on August 21. The launch will begin at 12pm (noon) IST, and as per the company's formal invite, it is taking place in New Delhi.

The latest tweet by Jain comes just a day after he posted a teaser video around the Mi A3 India launch.

Mi A3 price in India (expected)

To recall, the Mi A3 was initially launched in Spain last month with a price starting at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 64GB storage variant. There is also the 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 22,200). The India price is expected to be in line with what was announced for the Spanish market.

The Mi A3 has three colour options, namely "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray".

Mi A3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 flaunts a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Mi A3 has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.