Xiaomi is set to unveil the Mi A3 as its newest Android One phone in Spain later today. But just hours ahead of the formal debut, the anticipated handset has been leaked in detail by an online publication, which managed to get it hands on the phone. The phone is claimed to be similar to Xiaomi's Mi CC9e that was launched in China earlier this month. It is said to carry an HD+ display and a waterdrop-style notch design. The Chinese company will bring the Mi A3 as a successor to the Mi A2 that was launched in many global markets including India last year.

The unannounced Mi A3 has been sourced by technology website SoyaCincau.com. Corroborating previous reports, the site claims that the new Mi A-series phone is similar to the Mi CC9e that Xiaomi launched specifically for the youth.

Mi A3 specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 is said to run stock Android 9 Pie with the June 2019 security patch. The company is also said to have provided a 6.088-inch HD+ AMOLED display and octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC. Further, the phone is reported to feature the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A3 appears to have AI triple rear camera

Photo Credit: SoyaCincau.com

For selfies, the Mi A3 is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has also been reported that there is a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone, however, is said to come with a 10W adapter. Furthermore, the Mi A3 appears to have a USB Type-C port and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of design, the Mi A3 appears to have the waterdrop-style display notch aka Dot Drop Display at the front. The back panel of the phone has a glossy finish. The unit has been revealed in the hands-on report is said to have "Kind of Grey" colour finish. Also, the back of the phone has a Xiaomi logo and an Android One branding.

A retail box of the Mi A3 has also been captured that highlights some of its key features, including an AI triple camera setup and in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is also apparently bundled with a Soft Case.

Xiaomi Mi A3 retail box has also been leaked to showcase its key features

Photo Credit: SoyaCincau.com

The Mi A3 unit that appears for the first impressions is the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. However, considering the company's historical record, we can safely expect some other RAM and storage options in the range as well.

To recall, the Mi A3 launch in Spain is set at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST) today. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the official details as and when they are announced.