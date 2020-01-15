Technology News
Mi A3 Android 10 Update to Start Rolling Out From Mid-February, Xiaomi Announces

Xiaomi launched Mi A3 in India with Android 9 Pie in August last year.

By | Updated: 15 January 2020 15:27 IST
Mi A3 Android 10 Update to Start Rolling Out From Mid-February, Xiaomi Announces

Mi A3 carries a starting price of Rs. 12,499 in India

Highlights
  • Mi A3 users will get Android 10 treat finally
  • Xiaomi India revealed the update release details through Twitter
  • No word on Android 10 update for Mi A2 users

Mi A3 is set to start receiving Android 10 update in India in the middle of February, Xiaomi has announced through a social media post. Notably, the Mi A3 is based on Google's Android One programme that is aimed to provide a stock experience along with regular OS updates for two years. The smartphone, however, is receiving the latest Android update after over four months since its release for Google Pixel devices back in September. This is in contrast with the company's Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Mi 8, and Mi 9 that already received fresh MIUI 11 updates along with Android 10.

Xiaomi India through its official Twitter account announced the release of Android 10 for the Mi A3. “Glad to announce the update will be out in mid February for Mi A3,” the company tweeted while responding to a user asking for the Android 10 update.

To recall, the Mi A3 was launched in India in August last year as the latest Mi A-series model after the Mi A1 and Mi A2. The smartphone was launched with Android 9 Pie, though it was speculated to receive an update to Android 10 shortly after its release -- considering its associattion with the Android One programme that is aimed to ease update rollouts for manufacturers.

Unlike the Mi A3, other Android One-based handsets, including the Nokia 6.1 that is available under Rs. 10,000 -- lower than the Rs. 12,499 price of the Xiaomi phone -- have recently received Android 10 updates.

Xiaomi earlier this week rolled out an Android 10 beta build for Mi A2 users, the company told Gadgets 360. However, it is yet to provide a timeline on the update for the general public.

We've reached out to Xiaomi India for more clarity on the Android 10 update for the Mi A2 and will update this space when we hear back.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera is slow to focus at times
  • Aggressive HDR
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A3 review
Display6.08-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4030mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution720x1560 pixels
