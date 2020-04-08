Technology News
Mi A3 Receiving Android 10 Update, Again: What We Know

The latest Mi A3 Android 10 update brings software version V11.0.11.0 QFQMIXM.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 April 2020 18:57 IST
Mi A3 Receiving Android 10 Update, Again: What We Know

Mi A3 was originally scheduled to receive Android 10 update in the middle of February

Highlights
  • Mi A3 previously received Android 10 update late last month
  • Xiaomi halted the rollout twice in March
  • Mi A3 update is 1.33GB in size

Mi A3 has started getting Android 10 update for the third time — after the first couple of rollouts came to unceremonious end. The new update has been rolled out in phases and will reach all Mi A3 users soon, Xiaomi announced through a post published on its Mi Community forums. The company released the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 initially in early March. However, it had to pause the rollout due to performance issues faced by some users. The second rollout took place for Mi A3 users in the middle of the month that also got a sudden halt.

The forum post on the Mi Community site highlights that the latest Android 10 update for the Mi A3 brings software version V11.0.11.0 QFQMIXM. It will be rolled out in batches to ensure that a large number of people won't face any major issues.

“ROM will be released to the masses after a successful preview of the Stable ROM,” the company noted in the forum post.

As per some user reports, the latest update is 1.33GB in size and includes a Dark theme, gesture navigation, and privacy controls. These all are likely to be just what one can expect from the core Android 10 build. Furthermore, the security patch details coupled with the update aren't mentioned in the changelog shared by users.

mi a3 android 10 update screenshot twitter hamaragoogle Mi A3

Mi A3 users have started getting the Android 10 update again
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @hamaragoogle

 

Since Xiaomi halted the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 twice in the past, some users are confused whether they should download the update or wait until the company expands the availability to everyone.

Xiaomi originally scheduled the Mi A3 update for the middle of February. The update, however, reached some users through an initial rollout in early March, but it was paused due to performance issues. The company resumed the update later in the month that halted again.

The Mi A3 is a part Google's Android One programme that is meant for offering speedy updates, thanks to very few customisations on top of stock experience. The initiative is also designed to provide OS updates for two years and security patches for three years from the launch date of the device.

