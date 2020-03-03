Technology News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Rollout Paused Thanks to Multiple Errors: Reports

Xiaomi is yet to officially make a comment on the suspension of the Mi A3 Android 10 update.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 3 March 2020 19:38 IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched in India in August last year

Highlights
  • Several Mi A3 users got Android 10 update this week
  • The update came months after what Xiaomi promised
  • Indian users too complained about buggy performance

After a long delay, Xiaomi this week was spotted rolling out the much-awaited Android 10 update for the Mi A3 smartphone. The company has, however, now reportedly stopped distributing the update after several users reported buggy performance. Earlier, the Chinese tech giant had announced the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 would be rolled out in the middle of February - a delay of over four months. In an announcement last week, it said the rollout had been delayed thanks to coronavirus. In the meanwhile, it appears to have started rolling out the update, then pulling it after issues were spotted. The Mi A3 is part of Google's Android One programme that is aimed to provide a stock experience along with regular OS updates for two years.

Xiaomi has, however, not confirmed reports about pulling back the update. We've reached out to the company, and will update this space when we hear back.

As mentioned, in late February, Sumit Sonal, Xiaomi India's brand lead for the Mi portfolio, had tweeted saying that the Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update got delayed due to the extended shutdown amid coronavirus threat. "At Xiaomi, business is critical but the value of human life is the topmost priority. We are working towards getting the final certification on the update and will communicate the rollout plan very soon," Sonal had said.

But the latest Android 10 update that was aimed at providing a better experience and features such as system-wide dark theme and battery optimisation was reportedly pulled back soon after the rollout began, thanks to errors. As per Piunikaweb, which cites a customer support email, the rollout of the Mi A3 Android 10 update was stopped due to "multiple errors".

Many Mi A3 users in India were also spotted reporting issues with the Mi A3 Android 10 update, from fingerprint readers going missing, to font size errors and other bugs on Twitter. "Facing so many error and problem after update Android 10 fingerprint not working," a user said on the micro-blogging website.

To recall, Android One programme was created to ease the latest Android rollout in much lesser time. Interestingly, the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus which are part of the Android One programme received their respective Android 10 updates back in January.

The Mi A3 was launched in India in August last year and was the latest addition to Mi A-series lineup after the Mi A1 and Mi A2. The smartphone was launched with Android 9 Pie, though it was speculated to receive an update to Android 10 shortly after its release.

Xiaomi Mi A3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera is slow to focus at times
  • Aggressive HDR
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A3 review
Display 6.08-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4030mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi, Android One, Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3, Android 10, Android 10 Update
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
