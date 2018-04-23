Xiaomi Mi 6X, expected to be rebranded as the Mi A2 in India, is set to be the Chinese phone maker's next mid-range offering once it is unveiled to the world at its launch event scheduled for April 25. It will take the place of Mi 5X in China and Mi A1 in India, and is expected to come with stock Android in the latter. We have a fair idea of what the Mi 6X/ Mi A2 will offer in terms of specifications and features, but a retail box leaked recently reveals a couple of new developments around the handset.

As per a photo uploaded on SlashLeaks, a user seems to have gotten hold of the retail box of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6X. The back of the box, shown in the image, suggests the mid-range handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with AI capabilities. Previous reports have also claimed the presence of 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Another revelation from the retail box is that there will be a bundled USB Type-C to 3.5mm jack converter cable that hints towards the absence of a headphone port on the Xiaomi Mi 6X. The Xiaomi Mi 5X/ Mi A1, contrarily, does sport a 3.5mm jack. Additionally, Xiaomi on its official Weibo - once again - has posted a teaser that confirms a variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Last week, half a dozen selfie snapshots taken on the Mi 6X were posted by Xiaomi on its official Weibo account. These show the prowess of the 20-megapixel sensor in low light as well as for portrait shots.

Previously, certain features of the Mi 6X had come to light. These include the presence of a vertical dual rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 20-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected to get a 2910mAh battery, a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display. As for software, the Mi 6X will most likely run MIUI 9, while the Xiaomi Mi A2 will run Android One, both based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.