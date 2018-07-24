Mi A2 Launched by Xiaomi, Price Starts at EUR 249: Event Highlights

The Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite launch event has started, with Xiaomi executives taking the stage to kick off the global event. With the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite going official, Xiaomi has started giving details of the smartphone. The devices have a metal unibody design with an arc structure that the company claims make it easier to hold the phones. USB Type-C, 7.3mm thickness, and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 are some of the key features of the smartphones. Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will come in Gold, Blue, and Black colour options. The battery has been optimised using AI to ensure it delivers day-long battery life, and the phone will get Google's new navigation system with the next software update.

The smartphones also have the AI-powered dual camera setup, a staple for affordable smartphones nowadays. Mi A2 camera's 12-megapixel primary camera has 1.25-micron pixel size and a secondary 20-megapixel 2-micron 4-in-1 Super Pixel for better lowlight images; the aperture is f/1.75. The Mi A2 also has a AI-powered 20-megapixel sensor is in the front too, with a selfie light for better selfies. The phone will be able to deliver bokeh effect with a single selfie camera with the help of A! algorithms. MI A2 will also come with Google Lens integration. Like the Xiaomi Mi 6X, the Mi A2 has the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC with four 2.2GHz cores and four 1.8GHz cores. The phone has up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and storage up to 128GB, along with a 5.99-inch display and fingerprint sensor.

Now coming to the Mi A2 Lite, we get a design similar to its sibling unveiled today, with the narrow-bezel design and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display measures 5.84-inch and has a notch. On the back is a fingerprint sensor. It has a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup with AI integration. Keeping everything inside humming is the Snapdragon 625 processor, backed by a 4000mAh battery and dual pyrolytic graphite sheets to manage the heat. Part of the Android One programme, this phone will also get quick Android updates.

Mi A2 price, launch date

And the Mi A2 price is EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and EUR 279 (about Rs. 22,500) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, and EUR 349 (approximately Rs. 28,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Moving to the Mi A2 Lite price, buyers will have to shell out EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and EUR 229 (about Rs. 18,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Both the smartphones will go on sale in France from July 27 and in Spain from August 10. Sales will start on Italy in August 8. The Mi A2 will be headed to India, Xiaomi has confirmed. On the other hand, the Lite model will not be launched in India.