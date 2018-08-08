Mi A2, the successor to the Mi A1 and the stock Android variant of the Mi 6X, was launched in India at an event in Gurugram on Wednesday. The Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone was first unveiled in Spain last month, and as Gadgets 360 exclusively reported then, Xiaomi has only launched two RAM/ storage variants of the handset in India, foregoing the 4GB/ 32GB variant that was also unveiled in Spain. The Indian variant of the smartphone also comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, unlike the EU variant that offered Quick Charge 3.0. Xiaomi at the Gurugram launch event revealed the Mi A2 price in India, release date, as well as launch offers. We already knew the smartphone was exclusive to Amazon, ahead of the launch. Xiaomi also revealed that 10 million smartphones were sold in the last quarter in India. Read on for all the information from the launch event.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India

The Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India starts from Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will come with a soft case in the box. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant was also launched, but, the smartphone will be coming soon, and no price has yet been revealed. It will be made available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

The Mi A2 will go up for pre-orders on Thursday, August 9, from 12 noon, via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Mi A2 will go on sale for the first time at 12 noon, August 16, via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Preferred Partner Stores.

Mi A2 launch offers include up to 4.5TB additional data from Reliance Jio, which is also offering up to Rs. 2,200 instant cashback.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and being a part of the Android One programme from Google, is certified to offer an optimised Android experience and timely updates. The company is promising "minimal preloaded apps." The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 403ppi. It is protected by 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5. The Mi A2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor in the primary camera, featuring 1.25-micron pixels with an f/1.75 aperture. It uses a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor as the secondary rear camera, with 2-micron pixels, 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech, and f/1.75 aperture. The rear camera setup also features a flash module. On the front, the Mi A2 bears the same 20-megapixel sensor, complete with a soft-light flash module.

Xiaomi is promoting the Mi A2 cameras as the phone's highlight feature

Xiaomi is touting several 'AI Camera' features, including Portrait mode (available on the front camera as well), Beauty Mode 4.0, and face recognition. There is also a 'Smart Lens Selection' feature, that chooses the appropriate rear sensor based on the lighting conditions. The smartphone also offers electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for video recording. As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi A2 comes in two inbuilt storage options - 64GB and 128GB - depending on the variant purchased.

Connectivity options on the Mi A2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port - there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, while other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 3,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0, however, the smartphone will ship with a regular 10W charger in the box. It measures 158.7x75.4x7.3mm, and weighs 168 grams.

Is Xiaomi Mi A2 the best Android One smartphone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.