Xiaomi Mi A2 Red Colour Edition Goes on Sale in India Today

, 20 September 2018
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi India

Xiaomi Mi A2 Red colour variant carries the same price as the regular variant

  • The edition will go on sale at 12 noon on September 20
  • It has the same price tag - Rs. 16,999
  • The phone is now available in five colour options

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Red colour variant of its Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone in India. Sale of the smartphone starts today, September 20 at 12pm IST on both Mi.com and Amazon.in in India. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was first launched in August this year, and was previously available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue colour options. Key highlights of the Xiaomi Mi A2 include a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, and a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The revelation was made in a tweet by Xiaomi's global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain. To recall, the Mi A2 has been available as part of an open sale since earlier this month. A Red colour variant for the Redmi Note 5 Pro was announced by Xiaomi India earlier this month with the same starting price tag of Rs. 14,999.

Mi A2 price in India, specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India for the new Red colour variant is the same as the one of the other four options. The only 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available for purchase in India at Rs. 16,999 across Mi.com and Amazon. A premium variant with 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage was announced at launch, but such a model is yet to make its way to the Indian market.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, as part of the Android one programme, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 403ppi. It is powered by an Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.75 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears a 20-megapixel selfie camera with a soft-light flash module. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Quick Charge 4+.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
