Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mi 6X (Mi A2) Will Have Snapdragon 660 SoC but No 3.5mm Jack, Leaked Retail Box Suggests

 
, 23 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mi 6X (Mi A2) Will Have Snapdragon 660 SoC but No 3.5mm Jack, Leaked Retail Box Suggests

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Snapdragon 660 chip powering the Mi 6X (Mi A2) supports AI capabilities

Highlights

  • The leaked box seems to have surfaced in China
  • The box reveals the presence of a USB Type-C to 3.5mm cable
  • Mi 6X launch event is scheduled for April 25

Mi 6X, expected to be rebranded as the Mi A2 in India, is set to be Xiaomi's next mid-range offering once it is unveiled to the world at its launch event scheduled for April 25. The Mi 6X/ Mi A2 will take the place of Mi 5X in China and Mi A1 in India, and is expected to come with stock Android in the latter. We have a fair idea of what the Mi 6X/ Mi A2 will offer in terms of specifications and features, but a retail box leaked recently reveals a couple of new developments around the handset. This comes around the same time word of an entry-level handset called Redmi S2 has been swirling around in the rumour mill too. 

As per a photo uploaded on SlashLeaks, a user seems to have gotten hold of the retail box of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6X. The back of the box, shown in the image, suggests the mid-range handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with AI capabilities. Previous reports have also claimed the presence of 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

xiaomi mi 6x box inline Xiaomi Mi 6X Leaked Retail Box

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Another revelation from the retail box is that there will be a bundled USB Type-C to 3.5mm jack converter cable that hints towards the absence of a headphone port on the Xiaomi Mi 6X. The Xiaomi Mi 5X/ Mi A1, contrarily, does sport a 3.5mm jack. Additionally, Xiaomi on its official Weibo - once again - has posted a teaser that confirms a variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Last week, half a dozen selfie snapshots taken on the Mi 6X were posted by Xiaomi on its official Weibo account. These show the prowess of the 20-megapixel sensor in low light as well as for portrait shots.

Previously, certain features of the Mi 6X had come to light. These include the presence of a vertical dual rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 20-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected to get a 2910mAh battery, a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display. As for software, the Mi 6X will most likely run MIUI 9, while the Xiaomi Mi A2 will run Android One, both based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 6X, Xiaomi Mi 6X specifications, Xiaomi, Mobiles, Android
Amazon India to Double Down on Groceries, Foray Deeper Into Fresh Produce
Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
Mi 6X (Mi A2) Will Have Snapdragon 660 SoC but No 3.5mm Jack, Leaked Retail Box Suggests
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Ceramic Back Panel Teased Officially
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. OnePlus 6 to Launch in India 'Soon', Amazon India Registration Page Live
  4. Xiaomi Mi 7 May Launch in Q3 2018 With 3D Facial Sensing Tech
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Leaked Retail Box Reveals Specifications, Features
  6. Moto G6 and E5 Launched, New WhatsApp Features, and More News This Week
  7. Amazon India to Double Down on Groceries, Foray Deeper Into Fresh Produce
  8. Apple Loses Over $60 Billion in Market Cap on 'iPhone Fears'
  9. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Gets a Price Cut in India
  10. Airtel Rs. 49 Recharge Offers 3GB Data With 1 Day Validity to Beat Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.