Xiaomi's Mi 6X is confirmed to launch on April 25 at an event to be held in China. The upcoming mid-range smartphone is said to borrow design elements such as a vertical dual rear camera setup and an edge-to-edge display. For those unaware, the handset is widely expected to be released as the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India, the successor of the Mi A1 that recently went out of stock in the country. The Mi A2 will be a stock Android phone with Android Oreo, while Mi 6X will come with MIUI skin. In the latest set of teasers, Xiaomi has posted official selfie shots that are said to have been taken on the Mi 6X.

In a post on social networking website Weibo on Thursday, Xiaomi revealed selfie snapshots taken on the Mi 6X, a phone that is expected to be rebranded as the Xiaomi Mi A2 in markets like India. The teaser shows six different selfie shots that show off the portrait mode capabilities of the front camera in different lighting conditions. As per the teasers, the mid-range smartphone will sport a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Photo Credit: Xiaomi/ Weibo

Rumours suggest the front camera of the Xiaomi Mi 6X will get a Sony IMX376 image sensor with f/2.2 aperture and front-facing flash. As for the main camera, it has been spotted to get a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with the same f/1.8 aperture.

Talking about internals, the Mi 6X is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, along with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage. It will expectedly pack in a 2910mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphone is suggested to sport a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display. On the software front, the Mi 6X will run MIUI 9 and the Mi A2 will run Android One, both based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. Lastly, as per a TENAA listing, dimensions of the smartphone are expected to be 158.88x75.54x7.3mm.