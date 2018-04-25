Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launch Event Today: How to Watch Live Stream

The Mi 6X smartphone will launch today at an event Xiaomi is hosting at Wuhan University in China. For the uninformed, the Mi 6X is widely expected to be the Chinese version of the Mi A2 smartphone, though the former will come with MIUI skin and the latter will likely be a stock Android phone and part of the Android One programme. It is said Mi A2 will be launched in India soon after the Mi 6X has been unveiled in Xiaomi’s home country considering the Mi A1 has gone out of stock in the Indian market.

Mi 6X/ Mi A2 launch event live stream

The launch event is slated to start at 2pm CST (11:30am IST). Xiaomi will live stream the Mi X6/ Mi A2 on its official China website. Though the page is live with the placeholder for the live stream video, the feed is expected to start at the scheduled time.

Mi 6X/ Mi A2 price, specifications

Mi 6X/ Mi A2 price was reportedly leaked a couple of days ago, though the leak was taken down or deleted later. Apparently the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 18,900), while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

The smartphone’s design is largely similar to that of Redmi Note 5, going by the teaser images posted online by Xiaomi, though the antenna lines will be repositioned to the top and bottom edges. Also, the handset will have vertically aligned dual rear cameras and the fingerprint sensor will be positioned on the back as well. The 20-megapixel front camera with selfie flash has been confirmed in teasers too, and photos take with it in portrait mode have been made available online too. The smartphone is said to come in 5 colour options — Cherry Powder, Red Flame, Sand Gold, Glacier Blue, and Black Stone.

As for the leaked specifications, a retail box leaked recently showed the Mi 6X/ Mi A2 will run on the Snapdragon 660 SoC, which comes with AI capabilities; it is likely Xiaomi’s new Xiao AI will make its way to the handset as well. However, the 3.5mm audio jack will be missing. Mi 6X/ Mi A2 will reportedly have a 6-inch display with full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixel) resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Mi 6X/ Mi A2 is spotted to include a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is also said to support 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate. A TENAA listing says it will have a 2910mAh battery, and the dimensions will be 158.88x75.54x7.3mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.