Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Android One-certified smartphones - the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite - in Spain today. The Chinese manufacturer's new Mi A2 and its Lite version will be unveiled at its 'Global Launch Event' in Madrid, Spain at 11am local time (2:30pm IST) today. The former is the successor to the Mi A1 from 2017, while the latter will probably be a toned down variant of the new handset. The key highlight of the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite smartphones will be that both of them will run a stock version of Android instead of the company's custom ROM, MIUI. Since they will be a part of Google's Android One programme, the two smartphones will come with the promise of an optimised Android experience, as well as the latest software and security updates.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the global variant of the Mi 6X launched in China in April. Ahead of the global launch event, several leaks and rumours have already hinted at the price and specifications of the handsets. Here's a quick look at the expected specifications, features, and Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite price before the company announces them at its global launch event. In any case, you can watch the live stream of the Xiaomi Global Launch Event below, and stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the latest updates.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite price

In a teaser recently posted by Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Mi A1 could be seen alongside the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. The company asked users to guess the price of the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, hinting at a price tag that is similar to the predecessor when it launched. It is also possible that the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite may sport an even lower price tag. To recall, the Mi A1 was launched for Rs. 14,999 last year.

As per previous reports, the Xiaomi Mi A2 with 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage could be priced at RON 1,288 (roughly Rs. 22,200) and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant may come with a price tag of RON 1,424 (roughly Rs. 24,600). The Mi A2 Lite, meanwhile, may cost RON 943 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and RON 1,143 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. As per another report, the Mi A2 could be priced at RON 1,400 (roughly Rs. 24,200, 4GB RAM/32GB storage) and RON 1,600 (roughly Rs. 27,600, 4GB RAM/64GB storage), and the Mi A2 Lite variant might cost RON 1,000 (roughly Rs. 17,200, 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage) and RON 1,200 (roughly Rs. 20,700, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage) respectively.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Launch: Here's What We Know So Far

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite specifications

Xiaomi recently hinted at a possible telephoto lens in the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. As per a teaser posted on Twitter, Xiaomi showed two lenses magnifying an object that is far away, without losing any detail. Also, another teaser suggested that there could be a soft bokeh effect and portrait mode in the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. The teaser also hinted at a feature that will allow users to change focus between background and foreground, depending on your preference. In another teaser, Xiaomi suggested two colour options for the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite - Pink and Blue.

Notably, Xiaomi hasn't officially revealed any particular specifications of the two new Mi-Series models, but the rumour mill has reported much about both. The new smartphones are expected to come with multiple options, including 3GB or 4GB RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Mi A2 will reportedly run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and feature a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

An alleged live image of the handset lately suggested that it is currently under testing with the May Android patch that is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The screen featured on the image also didn't show any signs of custom MIUI skin. This hints that similar to the Mi A1 and all the other Android One smartphones, the Mi A2 and A2 Lite will come with a vanilla Android experience. It can be expected that the model will receive Android P update sometime later this year, though the Mi A1 wasn't too quick with updates.

Under the hood, Xiaomi Mi A2 is rumoured to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is also likely to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor - both featuring an f/1.75 aperture, along with an LED flash module.

On the front of the Xiaomi Mi A2, there could be a 20-megapixel sensor with artificial intelligence (AI) backed features, including an AI Portrait mode. The handset may also have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front and a 3010mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will reportedly sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM option and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of optics, the smartphone will likely come with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within its dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. Besides, it could come with a 4000mAh battery and offer connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB.