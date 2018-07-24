Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Event Begins: Live Updates

The Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite launch event has started, with Xiaomi Senior Vice President Xiang Wang taking the stage to kick off the global event. Wang revealed the company experienced 67.5 percent growth in 2017, and claimed it was the fastest-growing tech company worldwide last year. He also reiterated that the company will not make more than 5 percent profit from hardware, including smartphones. The Mi A2 smartphone will be the rebranded version of the Mi 6X with stock Android, and the follow-up to last year’s Mi A1. Mi A2 Lite, on the other hand, will be the toned-down variant of the smartphone and feature stock Android experience. The Mi A2 launch event is just minutes away and you can watch the launch live in the video below, or just need to refresh this page every few minutes to get the latest updates.

Mi A2 price, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 price has been leaked several times, suggesting it will be an affordable smartphone. A leak from Romania says the smartphone’s 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will cost RON 1,288 (about Rs. 22,200), while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will be priced at RON 1,424 (about Rs. 24,600).

And coming to the Mi A2 Lite price, the same report claims it will cost RON 943 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and RON 1,143 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. An AliExpress listing for the Lite model shows it will $189.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 3GB RAM model and $209.99 (about Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM variant.

As for the features and specifications, Mi A2 is expected to be identical to the Mi 6X apart from stock Android replacing the MIUI custom skin. This means it will get a 5.99-inch full-HD+ bezel-less display and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Xiaomi Mi A2 is rumoured to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is also likely to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor - both featuring an f/1.75 aperture, along with an LED flash module.

On the front of the Xiaomi Mi A2, there could be a 20-megapixel sensor with artificial intelligence (AI) backed features, including an AI Portrait mode. The handset may also have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front and a 3010mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will reportedly sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM option and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of optics, the smartphone will likely come with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within its dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. Besides, it could come with a 4000mAh battery and offer connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB.