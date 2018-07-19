NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24 in Spain

  Read in
, 19 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24 in Spain

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be launched at an event in Spain

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite launch confirmed formally
  • Xiaomi has posted a tweet that highlights the arrival
  • The arrival is already scheduled for July 24

Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be launched at the July 24 global launch event, Xiaomi has confirmed. The latest Android One smartphones from the company, Mi A2 and its smaller variant were confirmed for the Spain event via a tweet on Tuesday. The fresh development comes just days after the company formally announced its global launch event in Spain where it is expected to launch the Mi A2 as the successor to its last year's Mi A1. It also comes a day after Xiaomi confirmed that the successor to the Mi A1 is indeed in the works. The same event was also expected to be the venue where the Mi A2 Lite will debut publicly, something that's now been confirmed.

Notably, the lighter version of its new Mi model already went on sale via a third-party e-commerce listing in China. Both new smartphones, apart from continuing the legacy of being a part of Google's Android One, will come with a thin-bezel screen.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Xiaomi confirms that both the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be launched at its global launch event on July 24 in Madrid, Spain.

 

xiaomi mi a2 mi a2 lite white twitter xiaomi

Xiaomi's Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite launch teaser
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

In an earlier tweet, Xiaomi had tweeted an image that highlights the back panel of the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. The image also confirms that the handsets will sport a vertically-positioned dual rear camera setup, and that one would be smaller than the other.

xiaomi mi a2 mi a2 lite teaser twitter 1531815950081 xiaomi

Teaser image showing rear panel
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

While Xiaomi hasn't revealed any specifications of the two new Mi-Series models, the rumour mill has reported much about both. The new smartphones will come with multiple storage options, including 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage. Further, the recent listing of the Mi A2 Lite on AliExpress confirmed that there will be 3GB and 4GB RAM options with a starting price of $189.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000). The Mi A2, on the other hand, is found to be available with a price starting at CHF 289 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and feature a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is suggested to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also likely to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor - both featuring an f/1.75 aperture, along with an LED flash module. On the front, it could have a 20-megapixel sensor with artificial intelligence (AI) backed features, including an AI Portrait mode. The handset may also have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front and a 3010mAh battery.

In contrast, the Mi A2 Lite was listed on a third-party retailer with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone is also found to have a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within its dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. Besides, it could come with a 4000mAh battery and offer connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
World Emoji Day 2018: Twitter, Facebook Reveal Usage Statistics, Apple Releases 70 New Emoji Characters
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Arrive in 3 Variants, 2 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor: Kuo
Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24 in Spain
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Mi Max 3 Launch Set for Today, Will Sport a 5,500mAh Battery
  3. Nokia 3.1 Android One Smartphone With 18:9 Display Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 With 5,500mAh Battery, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to Go on Sale Today
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24 in Spain
  8. Should You Buy an Nvidia 10-Series GPU Right Now?
  9. Vivo Nex to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Nokia X6 Global Availability May Begin With Taiwan, Teaser Hints
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.