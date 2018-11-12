Android Pie updates have been slowly but surely rolling out to select devices, and Mi A2 by Xiaomi seems to the latest in line. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie update beta has been spotted on the XDA Developers forums, hinting at an imminent stable release for the device in the near future. Xiaomi's Mi A series, unlike any of its other phones, runs on stock Android and doesn't have any MIUI customisations like the other phones, apart from the camera app on the device.

Mi A2 Android P update beta download

XDA Developers has spotted the Android Pie beta release for the Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone. Screenshots of the beta release running on a Xiaomi Mi A2 surfaced on the XDA Developers forums, and it comes with features like navigation gestures, adaptive battery, revamped navigation buttons, and more. The screenshots suggest that it is very much like stock Android Pie found on other phones. A beta ROM download link is also available, though we don't recommend users install it - they should wait for the official beta release.

The report claims that although the beta ROM is official, it may be filled with bugs and issues. This beta release isn't arriving via OTA yet, and therefore TWRP and Fastboot methods need to be used, the report suggests. This means that the Mi A2 will need to be flashed, for you to be able to run Android Pie beta release. Of course, you'll need an unlocked bootloader as well. If you don't wish to do that, then just wait for an OTA rollout, or the eventual stable release to come in.

Mi A2 is an Android One phone, unlike most of Xiaomi's other phones

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

In terms of pricing, the Mi A2 costs Rs. 16,999 in India, for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 19,999, and the device comes in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold, and Red colour options. The 6GB RAM variant was made available for Rs. 17,999 during the festive season as part of its introductory offer.