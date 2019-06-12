Mi 9T is official. Days after Xiaomi had introduced the Redmi K20 smartphone in China, the Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday unveiled a rebranded version of the phone in the form of Mi 9T. The company announced the phone at an event in Madrid. There is no difference between the Redmi K20 and Mi 9T and both smartphones sport the same design as well as the specifications. In addition to Mi 9T, Xiaomi also unveiled Mi Smart Band 4, which is the same wearable that was launched as Mi Band 4 in China on Tuesday. Mi Electric Scooter Pro and Mi True Wireless Earphones also made their debut at the Spain event.

Xiaomi Mi 9T price

According to Xiaomi, Mi 9T will be offered in just two storage variants in Spain – 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The 64GB variant of Mi 9T has been priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 25,900) and will go on sale beginning June 17 in the country. It will be sold via Amazon and mi.com/es and for the first 24 hours, both platforms will offer the 64GB variant at just EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

The 128GB variant of phone will be sold at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 29,000), however the company has not shared an exact release date for the variant. Xiaomi just said it will available “in the coming weeks.”

In terms of the colour options, the company is releasing three versions of the Mi 9T – Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, and Flame Red – however, the Flame Red version will be released on a later date.

Xiaomi noted it will announce the availability information for other markets closer to the local launch. If the teasers are any indication, apart from Europe, the Mi 9T will also be making its way to Malaysia.

Mi Smart Band 4 will be available in Spain at the end of June with a price tag of EUR 34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,700). It will be offered via mi.com, Mi Stores, and other official Xiaomi channels.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro will go on sale beginning tomorrow, 13 June, for EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 39,200), in Mi Stores and MediaMarkt. Mi True Wireless Earphones will also start selling starting tomorrow on mi.com and Mi Stores at a price of EUR 79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,300).

Xiaomi Mi 9T specifications, features

Like the Redmi K20, the Mi 9T sports a notch-less fullscreen look with a pop-up selfie camera. Xiaomi says the phone features a unique flame design on its four-sided curved glass back.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 9T runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone comes with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

The Mi 9T also packs a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

Among other specifications, you will get an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone measures 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and it weighs 191 grams.

Mi Smart Band 4 has been priced at EUR 34.99

Mi Smart Band 4

As we mentioned earlier, the Mi Smart Band 4 is the same product that was launched as Mi Band 4 in China on Tuesday. The smart band comes with a full colour AMOLED screen. It also packs a 135mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 20 days on a single charge.

“In addition to the health and activity tracking features from previous generations, Mi Smart Band 4 now features a swim tracking mode to monitor swim length, time, swim strokes, SWOLF (a measure of swimming efficiency) and more,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro has been priced at EUR 499

Mi Electric Scooter Pro

Xiaomi says Mi Electric Scooter Pro offers up to 45km range on a single charge with a top speed of 25kms per hour. It also includes a built-in multi-function display to monitor the ride details.

“Its [Mi Electric Scooter Pro] portable folding design makes it a perfect last-mile solution and allows for easy storage. It features the same intuitive controls, double-braking system as well as a series of battery safety features,” Xiaomi noted.

Mi True Wireless Earphones have been priced at EUR 79.99

Mi True Wireless Earphones

The new Mi True Wireless Earphones are an Apple AirPods look-alike and claim to offer up to 10 hours of continuous music playback. The company says they can be paired easily and provide stable connections.

“Music playback automatically stops when either of the earpieces is removed from the ear and can also work independently for answering phone calls,” Xiaomi remarked.

“Its [Mi True Wireless Headphones] intuitive touch controls let you tap or double tap to play/pause music, answer/end calls or activate voice assistants,” it added.