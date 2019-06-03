Redmi K20 Listed as Mi 9T by a Bulgarian Retailer

Redmi K20 series was launched in China last week, and the phones were said to launch in international markets with a different name. The Redmi K20 was tipped to be named as the Mi 9T, and the Redmi K20 Pro was said to be called the Mi 9T Pro in Russia. Now, the Mi 9T aka Redmi K20 has already been listed in Bulgaria on an e-commerce site. The phone is up for sale, with delivery estimated to take up to 7 to 14 days. The listing also reveals the pricing of the Mi 9T in Bulgaria.

Mi 9T aka Redmi K20 is already up for sale on Bulgarian e-commerce site Delshop. Xiaomi hasn't made any official announcement for availability of the phone in the region as of yet, and some e-retailers often unofficially import phones to sell before their official availability. So, take this listing with a punch of salt.

The phone is listed to be available in one variant – 6GB RAM + 64GB – and it is priced at BGN 649.90 (roughly Rs. 25, 700). The phone is only available in Black colour option on the site as of now, and delivery is listed to be in 7 to 14 days.

To recall, the Redmi K20 was launched in China in three variants. The price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants of of the phone will be priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200) respectively.

Mi 9T specifications

The listing also reveals the Mi 9T specifications, and they are identical to the Redmi K20 China variant. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage.

On the imaging front, Redmi has packed an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphone, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

The Redmi K20 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions of the phone are 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and it weighs 191 grams. IT sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.