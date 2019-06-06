Technology News

Mi 9T Geekbench Listing Suggests It Is a Rebranded Redmi K20

Mi 9T is all set to be officially unveiled on June 12.

6 June 2019
Redmi K20 is internally known as 'da vinci'

Highlights
  • Mi 9T will feature a pop-up selfie camera
  • The phone is also going to pack a triple rear camera setup
  • The teased photo of Mi 9T doesn’t look like Redmi K20

Even as we get closer to Mi 9T launch date, there is no clarity on what this phone is going to be. On one hand, we have various rumours and leaks claiming Mi 9T to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi K20, on the other, the teaser image of Mi 9T has no resemblance to Redmi K20 and it makes little sense for the company to hype a rebranded phone with phrases like “are you ready for more innovation.” Now, an alleged listing for Mi 9T has popped up in the Geekbench database, which seems to further cement the “Mi 9T is a rebranded Redmi K20” theory.

Before we go any further, it is important to note that Geekbench sightings are often unreliable as they are very easy to fake. It is therefore quite possible that someone is trying to troll Xiaomi fans with the latest listing.

The new Geekbench listing, which was first spotted by Nashville Chatter, includes a reference to “da vinci”. This reference is one of the reasons why everyone seems to believe that Mi 9T is a rebranded Redmi K20, as “da vinci” is the internal company name for Redmi K20 smartphone.

The listing also hints at the presence of 6GB of RAM, Android 9 Pie, and an octa-core processor, clocked at 1.9GHz. While all three of these things are present in the Redmi K20, it is very possible that Mi 9T ends up sharing a lot of specifications with Redmi K20, but is not really a rebranded K20.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has released a couple more teasers for the Mi 9T smartphone. While one of the teasers confirms the presence of 3.5mm audio jack on the phone, the other reveals the presence of 4,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a 48-megapixel camera. Thanks to previous teasers, we already know the Mi 9T will house a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera.

To recall, Xiaomi is going to officially unveil the Mi 9T on June 12. It is unclear if there is going to be a launch event.

Gaurav Shukla
