Redmi K20 Pro Launched as Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in Europe: Price, Specifications

Redmi K20 Pro price starts at EUR 399 in the region.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 18:25 IST
Mi 9T Pro features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Mi 9T Pro will be offered in four colour options
  • Mi 9T Pro can be purchased via Amazon or Mi.com
  • The new Xiaomi phone houses a pop-up selfie camera

Mi 9T Pro is now official. Over two months after unveiling the Mi 9T in Europe, Xiaomi has introduced the Pro variant. The Mi 9T Pro is the same phone that has been released as Redmi K20 Pro in China and India, whereas Mi 9T is the rebranded version of Redmi K20. The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, and a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone sports a 3D four-curved large arc body along with a new Aura Prime design.

Mi 9T Pro price

Mi 9T Pro price in Europe starts at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB variant will retail at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 35,500). The company won't be selling the 8GB RAM variant in Europe. The Mi 9T Pro is now listed on Xiaomi's various European websites, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. While Amazon will be carrying the phone exclusively in some markets like Germany, the Mi 9T Pro will be sold via Xiaomi's mi.com store in others.

As per the Xiaomi listings, Mi 9T Pro will be offered in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, Pearl White colours. At its pricing, Mi 9T Pro will be going head-to-head with phones like OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus ZenFone 6.

Mi 9T Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 9T Pro run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Mi 9T Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, there is a triple rear camera setup on board, which houses a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens. The Mi 9T Pro uses a pop-up module to include the 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Among the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and GPS.

