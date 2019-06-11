Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has been listed in the Netherlands even before its formal launch. The listing confirms various specifications of the Xiaomi phone that is the global variant of the recently launched Redmi K20 Pro. The handset sports a pop-up selfie camera module and comes with a triple rear camera setup. The Mi 9T Pro also sports a thin-bezel display to deliver a full-screen experience. Notably, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 9T Pro alongside the Mi 9T on Wednesday, June 12.

Without any pomp and show, Dutch retailer Belsimpel.nl has listed the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and has 64GB of internal storage. The online listing also highlights various other specifications of the new Xiaomi phone. It doesn't reveal any price or availability details, though.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro specifications, features

As a rebranded model of the Redmi K20 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has all top-notch specifications. The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 9T Pro runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with MIUI on top and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The Mi 9T Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The phone also houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Xiaomi has provided 64GB of internal storage on the Mi 9T Pro. The Redmi K20 Pro notably has 128GB and 256GB storage options in addition to the 64GB storage model.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi 9T Pro has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and includes other sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and measures 156.7x74.3x8.8mm.

As we mentioned, the Mi 9T Pro is the global variant of the Redmi K20 Pro. The phone already surfaced on Geekbench and is expected to debut in Russia soon.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is announcing the launch of the Mi 9T on Wednesday where it is also likely to announce the Mi 9T Pro as a superior model in the new series.