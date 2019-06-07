In the midst of rumours around the Mi 9T, Xiaomi is now found to have the Mi 9T Pro in the pipeline. The new phone has been listed on Geekbench with specifications similar to the Redmi K20 Pro. This suggests that the Redmi K20 Pro could emerge globally as the Mi 9T Pro - just like how the Mi 9T is expected debut in the worldwide markets as the Mi 9T. Also, the Mi 9T Pro is likely to arrive alongside the vanilla Mi 9T on June 12.

The Geekbench listing that has interestingly been published on Friday reveals not just the existence but also the key specifications of the Mi 9T Pro. The listing shows that the phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is powered by an octa-core SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. These look similar to the Redmi K20 Pro specifications listed on the Geekbench database.

Further, the Geekbench listing shows that the Mi 9T Pro unit that had apparently been tested by the benchmark app received a single-core score of 3,453 and multi-core score of 10,363. The scores are notably similar to the single-core and multi-core results of the Redmi K20 Pro. The 8GB RAM variant of the Redmi K20 Pro in a Geekbench listing shows a single-core score of 3,748 and multi-core score of 10,202.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has surfaced on Geekbench with specifications similar to the Redmi K20 Pro

Given the number of details we have through the Geekbench listing, the Mi 9T Pro is expected to debut as the global version of the Redmi K20 Pro. This is similar to how the Redmi K20 is speculated to arrive globally as the Mi 9T. The Mi 9T Pro Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any details around the Mi 9T Pro. It is, therefore, safe to take the latest development with a grain of salt for the time being.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is officially launching the Mi 9T on June 12. The phone is already rumoured to be available in the Philippines with a starting price of PHP 19,000 (roughly Rs. 25,500).