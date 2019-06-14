Mi 9T has received a date for its Asian debut. Xiaomi Malaysia has revealed that it will be launching the new Mi 9T on June 20 in the country. While the Malaysia launch of the smartphone will likely focus only on the local availability, it is possible that we might hear about the phone's release in other Asian markets at the event. Mi 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi K20, which was introduced in China last month. Mi 9T has been so far introduced in France, Italy, and Spain.

As per a post on Xiaomi Malaysia's official Facebook page, Mi 9T will be unveiled on June 20. There is no word on the time of the launch event right now. With this launch, Malaysia will become the fourth market after France, Italy, and Spain to get the phone. The pricing and availability details of the phone for Malaysia are a mystery for the moment. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be launched in India in mid-July, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had revealed earlier - it's uncertain what branding the company would use in the country, though Mi branding is unlikely.

To recall, Mi 9T was unveiled earlier this week. In the launch announcement, Xiaomi did not say anything about the international availability of the phone. The company just noted that it will share the availability details for other countries closer to the local launch.

As mentioned earlier, Mi 9T is a rebranded Redmi K20. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ screen, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, and 6GB of RAM.

Mi 9T also packs a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 20-megapixel front shooter onboard as well.

Among other specifications, the phone comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.