Technology News
loading

Mi 9 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Mi 9 Lite is offered in three colour models, and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi 9 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Mi 9 Lite will go on reservation from September 20

Highlights
  • Mi 9 Lite has a 48-megapixel rear main sensor
  • The phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The phone is available in two RAM + storage options

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite was launched in Spain on Monday, as expected. The phone is nothing but a global version of the Mi CC9 launched in China a few months ago. The design and specifications of the Mi 9 Lite are identical to the Mi CC9 China model. Key features include triple rear camera setup, waterdrop-style notch, Snapdragon 710 SoC, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a large 4,030mAh battery. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite has been launched in multiple storage options in Spain.

Mi 9 Lite price

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is priced at EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 27,560) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Mi 9 Lite will go on reservation in Spain starting September 20. It has been made available in Boreal Blue, Gray Onyx, and White Pearl gradient finishes.

Mi 9 Lite specifications

As for the specifications, the Mi 9 Lite is listed to run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10. It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 403ppi pixel density and 430 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. Internal storage options include 64GB and 128GB with the option to expand further using a hybrid microSD card option (up to 256GB).

Coming to the optics, the Mi 9 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor for depth of field. Rear camera features include super night mode, portrait mode bokeh, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording, slo-motion video recording support at 960fps.

The phone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture as well. Front camera features include Mimoji Shooting, AI Portrait Mode, 3D Beauty, Front Panorama, Gesture Photo, Front HDR, Front Screen Fill, Face Recognition, AI Smart Beauty, and more.

The Mi 9 Lite packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and more. Key features include in-screen fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Game Turbo 2.0 mode, and Hi-Res audio. The phone weighs 179 grams and measures 156.8x74.5x8.67mm.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 710
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4030mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9 Lite Price, Mi 9 Lite Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Foxconn's Terry Gou Drops Taiwan Presidential Bid in Surprise Move
Apple TV+’s India-Set Shantaram Casts Radhika Apte, Charlie Hunnam, Richard Roxburgh: Report
Mi 9 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  2. Xiaomi Launches Four New Mi TV Models in India, Including Its Biggest
  3. Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-Inch Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
  5. Vivo Nex 3 With 64-Megapixel Camera, 5G-Enabled Variant Launched
  6. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  7. Realme X2 With 64-Megapixel Camera Set to Debut on September 24
  8. Oppo Reno Ace Teased to Fully Charge Its Battery in Under 30 Minutes
  9. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone XR, iPhone XS to Get Multi-Cam Simultaneous Recording Similar to iPhone 11 Pro With iOS 13: Report
  2. Instagram Music Launched by Facebook in India
  3. Asus Chromebook Flip C433 Is the Company's Latest Mid-Range Convertible Chromebook Laptop
  4. Honor Play 3e With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price Specifications
  5. Lenovo Launches ThinkPad Laptops, ThinkCentre PCs for Enterprises in India
  6. Oppo Reno Ace Fast Charging Time Teased, Tipped to Fully Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Under 30 Minutes
  7. Facebook Unveils New Video Tools, Instagram Scheduling Feature
  8. Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Four New Mi TV Models Launched in India: Event Highlights
  9. Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  10. Redmi K20 Pro Teardown Reveals Ingress Protection, Easy Repairability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.