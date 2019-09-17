Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite was launched in Spain on Monday, as expected. The phone is nothing but a global version of the Mi CC9 launched in China a few months ago. The design and specifications of the Mi 9 Lite are identical to the Mi CC9 China model. Key features include triple rear camera setup, waterdrop-style notch, Snapdragon 710 SoC, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a large 4,030mAh battery. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite has been launched in multiple storage options in Spain.

Mi 9 Lite price

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is priced at EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 27,560) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Mi 9 Lite will go on reservation in Spain starting September 20. It has been made available in Boreal Blue, Gray Onyx, and White Pearl gradient finishes.

Mi 9 Lite specifications

As for the specifications, the Mi 9 Lite is listed to run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10. It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 403ppi pixel density and 430 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. Internal storage options include 64GB and 128GB with the option to expand further using a hybrid microSD card option (up to 256GB).

Coming to the optics, the Mi 9 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor for depth of field. Rear camera features include super night mode, portrait mode bokeh, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording, slo-motion video recording support at 960fps.

The phone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture as well. Front camera features include Mimoji Shooting, AI Portrait Mode, 3D Beauty, Front Panorama, Gesture Photo, Front HDR, Front Screen Fill, Face Recognition, AI Smart Beauty, and more.

The Mi 9 Lite packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and more. Key features include in-screen fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Game Turbo 2.0 mode, and Hi-Res audio. The phone weighs 179 grams and measures 156.8x74.5x8.67mm.