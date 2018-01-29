Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mi 7 Launch Unlikely at MWC 2018, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Expected Instead: Reports

  hindi
29 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mi 7 Launch Unlikely at MWC 2018, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Expected Instead: Reports

Along with Mi 7, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 may also give MWC 2018 a miss

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has no plans to make any major announcements at MWC 2018: Sources
  • The company is rumoured to launch the Mi Mix 2S sometime around MWC
  • The Mi 7 absence could give more focus to Samsung Galaxy S9

Xiaomi Mi 7 may not be the showstopper at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 as the company is now reported to have no plans of making any major announcements at the forthcoming convention. Apart from rumours around the Mi 7, there were some also speculations towards the Mi Max 3 that are not likely to become a reality at MWC 2018. Instead, the Chinese company is said to be preparing the Mi MIX 2S that could be showcased in Barcelona to grab some eyeballs from the upcoming flagship offerings by Samsung and Sony.

While Xiaomi has already secured its place as an exhibitor at this year's MWC, a report by AndroidHeadlines, citing a high-level employee, claimed that there are no plans to make any major announcements at the venue. This hints that the Chinese giant would take the route of HTC and LG, both of which are also not expected to bring their top-end smartphone models to Barcelona. The reason for abandoning the Mi 7 launch at this year's MWC might be to avoid Samsung and its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that are set to launch ahead of MWC 2018 on February 25. Sony is also in the headlines for reportedly preparing the launch of the Xperia XZ Pro on the same date to rival the new Galaxy family.

Nevertheless, if we believe a Weibo tipster, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi MIX 2S sometime around the MWC. This would help the company get some global attention as well as play a safe game against the Galaxy S9 series. There aren't any details available about the Mi MIX 2S. However, the Weibo tipster points to the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, which will certainly debut on the Mi 7.

Xiaomi last month announced its partnership with Qualcomm for choosing the Snapdragon 845 for the new Mi 7. Also, there are reports that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will come with a 6-inch bezel-less 18:9 OLED display and will feature a 3D face sensing technology similar to Apple's Face ID feature that was launched with the iPhone X last year. Xiaomi last month announced its partnership with Qualcomm for opting the Snapdragon 845 on the new Mi 7.

Also, there are reports that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will come with a 6-inch bezel-less 18:9 OLED display and will feature a 3D face sensing technology similar to Apple's Face ID feature that was launched with the iPhone X last year. The company may choose a particular schedule for sometime post the MWC to unveil the Mi 7, matching the launch date of the Mi 6 that was arrived in April last year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Mobiles, MWC, MWC 2018, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 7, Xiaomi Mi Max 3, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Strava Exercise Tracking Map Reveals Potentially Sensitive Information About US Troops: Reports
YouTube Advertisements Used to Secretly Mine Cryptocurrency: Report
Mi 7 Launch Unlikely at MWC 2018, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Expected Instead: Reports
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Box 4, Mi Box 4c With 4K HDR Support Launched
  2. Telco Wars Continue, WhatsApp for Business in India, and More This Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Said to Sport Intelligent Scan Technology
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Gets a New Variant, Features 4GB of RAM
  5. OnePlus Refutes Allegation of Sending Clipboard Data to China
  6. BSNL to End Free Sunday Calls on February 1
  7. Google Rolls Out New Addition to 'Mute This Ad' Feature
  8. Jio to Give Up to 50 Percent Extra Data With 1GB, 1.5GB Per Day Plans
  9. Mi 7 Launch Unlikely at MWC 2018, Mi MIX 2S Expected Instead: Reports
  10. Jio Phone Users Can Now Get Rs. 49 Pack With Unlimited Calls, 1GB 4G Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.