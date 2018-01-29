Xiaomi Mi 7 may not be the showstopper at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 as the company is now reported to have no plans of making any major announcements at the forthcoming convention. Apart from rumours around the Mi 7, there were some also speculations towards the Mi Max 3 that are not likely to become a reality at MWC 2018. Instead, the Chinese company is said to be preparing the Mi MIX 2S that could be showcased in Barcelona to grab some eyeballs from the upcoming flagship offerings by Samsung and Sony.

While Xiaomi has already secured its place as an exhibitor at this year's MWC, a report by AndroidHeadlines, citing a high-level employee, claimed that there are no plans to make any major announcements at the venue. This hints that the Chinese giant would take the route of HTC and LG, both of which are also not expected to bring their top-end smartphone models to Barcelona. The reason for abandoning the Mi 7 launch at this year's MWC might be to avoid Samsung and its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that are set to launch ahead of MWC 2018 on February 25. Sony is also in the headlines for reportedly preparing the launch of the Xperia XZ Pro on the same date to rival the new Galaxy family.

Nevertheless, if we believe a Weibo tipster, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi MIX 2S sometime around the MWC. This would help the company get some global attention as well as play a safe game against the Galaxy S9 series. There aren't any details available about the Mi MIX 2S. However, the Weibo tipster points to the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, which will certainly debut on the Mi 7.

Xiaomi last month announced its partnership with Qualcomm for choosing the Snapdragon 845 for the new Mi 7. Also, there are reports that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will come with a 6-inch bezel-less 18:9 OLED display and will feature a 3D face sensing technology similar to Apple's Face ID feature that was launched with the iPhone X last year.

The company may choose a particular schedule for sometime post the MWC to unveil the Mi 7, matching the launch date of the Mi 6 that was arrived in April last year.