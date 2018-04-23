Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Listed on Android.com; Price Leaked?

Mi 6X or Mi A2, the upcoming mid-range handset by Xiaomi, is scheduled to launch at an event in China on April 25. While we still have a couple of days to go before launch, a couple more teasers won't hurt. Now, the Mi 6X has been spotted on Android.com with certain specifications mentioned in the listing. Interestingly, this spotting has been made in the Enterprise section of the Google-owned website. Additionally, Mi 6X/ Mi A2 price has seemingly been leaked online.

In a listing on Android.com (live at press time), the Xiaomi Mi 6X has been confirmed to be the Chinese phone giant's next smartphone. As per the listing, the smartphone will sport a 6-inch display (possibly, full-HD+ with 1080x2160 pixels resolution), 4GB of RAM, 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage, Android 8.1.0 Oreo, and fingerprint sensor support.

Photo Credit: Android.com

In a separate development, pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 6X may have been leaked by a user on Chinese social networking site Weibo. While the post has since been deleted or taken down, MySmartPrice has obtained a screenshot that mentions the Mi 6X/ Mi A2 price for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant as CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,900) and that of 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

To recap, recently, a retail box of the Xiaomi Mi 6X surfaced online in China. The box confirms the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC - with AI capabilities - and the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone that will most likely be rebranded as the Mi A2 in India.