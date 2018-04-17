Mi 6X or Mi A2, confirmed to launch at an event scheduled for April 25, is expected to be Xiaomi's next mid-range smartphone. Many of the key features of the Mi 6X have been leaked online over the past few weeks; fans in India can expect it to feature stock Android as well when it arrives in the country. Now, according to a new set of leaks, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6X is said to arrive in five colour variants - namely, Cherry Powder, Red Flame, Sand Gold, Glacier Blue, and Black Stone.

This will be Xiaomi's first smartphone to be launched in five colour variants. The Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro are currently available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue variants, and four out of the five colour options of the Mi 6X seem to be inspired from these. Only the Red Flame variant appears to be a new colour in Xiaomi's portfolio. The leaked posters also reveal that the handset will bear a 20-megapixel rear camera, which has been mentioned in several reports in the recent past.

Talking about specifications, the Mi 6X is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage. The handset is said to sport a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an apparent 18:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the phone is expected to pack in a 2910mAh battery under the hood. While the Mi 6X might run MIUI 9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo in China, it might be launched as Mi A2 with Android One-based Android 8.1 in markets such as India.

Possibly in anticipation of a successor, the Xiaomi Mi A1 recently went out of stock across online partners in India. However, Xiaomi has assured customers that the phone will return for sale soon.