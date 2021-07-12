Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo has launched in India and it brings fast charging in a compact form factor. First teased by the company earlier in May, the Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger is said to deliver the maximum charging speed supported by the Mi 11 Ultra and other USB Type-C powered devices. The charger has a single USB Type-A port and comes with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. The Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo is offered in a single white colour.

Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo price

Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo costs Rs. 1,999 for the sole white colour model and is available for purchase via Mi.com and Mi Home stores. As per the website, this is a discounted price from MRP of Rs. 2,999.

Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo specifications, features

The Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo, as the name suggests, supports a maximum of 67W output which means devices that support fast charging up to 67W can make full use of the charger if they have a USB Type-C port. It comes with a 6A USB Type-C cable that connects to the adapter with the single USB Type-A port. The Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The charger is certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and comes with surge protection built-in.

It is made from polycarbonate and supports charging speeds including 5V at 3A, 9V at 3A, 20V at 1.35A, 20V at 3.35A, and 11V at 6.1A (V = Voltage, A = Ampere). The package includes the charger and the 100cm Type-C cable. Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo comes with a six month warranty.

The charger has a two-prong design and the connectors are not retractable. It is quite compact and has an all-white design with orange accents on the USB ports.