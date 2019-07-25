Xiaomi is set to conclude its fifth edition of Mi Anniversary Sale later today. The three-day Mi sale that is hosted on Mi.com, online platform partners including Amazon and Flipkart, Mi Home stores, Mi Stores, and partner offline stores was started on Tuesday to offer deals, discounts, and offers on various Mi and Redmi smartphones and Mi TV models. Xiaomi is also conducting flash sale rounds. Notably, some of the prominent discounts during the Mi 5th Anniversary sale are available on the Poco F1, Mi A2, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Y3. Similarly, customers can leverage the Mi sale to purchase a new Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch, Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch, or Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch at a discounted price.

As per the listing on the Amazon India site, the Mi 5th Anniversary sale brings the Redmi 7 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant at Rs. 7,499, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 8,499. Both are available with a discount of Rs. 500. Further, the Mi sale offers a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Redmi Y3. The Redmi Y3 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is available at Rs. 10,999.

The Mi A2 during the Mi Anniversary sale is available at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, download from the last price cut of Rs. 11,999. There is also an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange discount on the 4GB RAM variant. Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Mi A2 is available along with an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 3,000.

Xiaomi has also offered the Redmi 6A 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant at Rs. 6,199, instead of Rs. 6,999. Further, the Redmi 6 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is available at Rs. 9,999, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro is listed at Rs. 11,999. The Mi Anniversary sale on Amazon India has also brought the Redmi 6 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with a discounted price of Rs. 6,999. Likewise, the Redmi Y2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 8,999. Amazon is also selling Mi Power Bank models starting at Rs. 899 as well as original Mi accessories with an initial price tag of Rs. 199. Moreover, the Mi Band HRX is available at Rs. 999.

Similar to Amazon India, Flipkart is also offering various deals and offers during the Mi Anniversary sale. There is a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Redmi Note 7S. Similarly, customers can purchase the Poco F1 with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,000. The phone is also listed with a starting price of Rs. 17,999.

Flipkart is also offering the Mi A2 with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000. Further, the Redmi Y2 and Redmi 6 have received discounts just in line with what is available on the Amazon India site. There is also the Mi TV 4 Pro 32-inch at Rs. 12,499, showing a Rs. 500 discount.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is one of the popular budget phones in India, is also available through a special open sale on Flipkart as well as the Mi.com site. The handset generally available through a limited-period, flash sale in the country.

The Mi.com site during the Mi Anniversary sale has also listed most of the deals and offers that are available through Amazon and Flipkart. Further, there are discounts on various Mi accessories and Bluetooth speakers.

The sale brings the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 with a Rs. 200 discount, and it is available at Rs. 1,599. Also, the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and Mi Car Charger Basic are available with a discount of Rs. 100. The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is also on discount and is available at Rs. 1,299, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,499.

Xiaomi is also offering discounts on Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch, and Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch through the Mi.com site. Additionally, there are promotional developments such as a Half Price Sale (at 4pm and 6pm) and various flash sale rounds. The 4pm Half Price Sale will see if the Redmi Y3 and Mi Business Casual Backpack available at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 499.50 respectively, while the 6pm Half Price Sale will see the Mi Soundbar and Mi TV 4C Pro priced at Rs. 2,499.50 and Rs. 6,499.50 respectively.

On Amazon and Mi.com, customers using an SBI credit card are entitled to receive a five percent discount any smartphone or smart TV purchase of minimum Rs. 6,500 and above. The discount is also valid on purchases made through EMI transactions. Further, there is a flat Rs. 555 cashback on flight bookings via Paytm Flights. Xiaomi is also giving discounts on Mi Protect service and providing Mi Extended Warranty on select products.

The Mi Anniversary sale also brings the Mi Water TDS Tester through crowdfunding at Rs. 349. Similarly, Xiaomi is selling the newly launched Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones through its e-commerce site at a price tag of Rs. 1,599.

