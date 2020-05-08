Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger With Built-in Cooling Fan Launched in India

Mi 30W Wireless Charger will be available for pre-orders at a special price of Rs. 1,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 May 2020 14:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger With Built-in Cooling Fan Launched in India

Mi 30W Wireless Charger comes with a stand-like, ergonomic design

Highlights
  • Mi 30W Wireless Charger carries a regular price of Rs. 2,299
  • The charger will be available through Mi.com in the country
  • Mi 30W Wireless Charger offers up to 30W wireless charging

Xiaomi has launched a Mi 30W Wireless Charger in India alongside the anticipated Mi 10 5G phone. The new wireless charger by the Chinese company offers up to 30W wireless charging, and is based on Qi standard. It also has a built-in cooling fan to reduce heat. The Mi 30W Wireless Charger competes against the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger that Xiaomi arch-rival launched last month. Xiaomi also has the 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank as its another wireless charging accessory for the Mi 10 5G users in the country.

Mi 30W Wireless Charger price in India, availability details

The Mi 30W Wireless Charger price in India is set at Rs. 2,299. However, the charger is available at a special pre-order price of Rs. 1,999. It will go on sale through the Mi.com site from May 18. The charger was initially showcased in China back in September last year.

Xiaomi is taking on OnePlus by bringing the Mi 30W Wireless Charger to India. To recall, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger was launched at Rs. 3,990 last month. It is, however, yet to be available for purchase in the country.

In March, Xiaomi launched the 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank at a price tag of Rs. 2,499. The wireless power bank provides up to 18W charging support.

Mi 30W Wireless Charger specifications, features

The Mi 30W Wireless Charger comes with the cooling fan that helps reduce heat while inductively charging a supported device. There is a vertical air duct design that blows the air directly to the connected phone and improves heat dissipation. The Mi 30W Wireless Charger is also based on universally-accepted Qi standard. This means that apart from the Mi 10 5G, it can charge wireless charging-supported phones from companies such as Apple and Samsung. The charger also provides up to 30W wireless charging. However, there is standard 10W wireless charging for non-Xiaomi devices.

To let users view and operate their phones while charging wirelessly, the Mi 30W Wireless Charger has an ergonomic design. This is unlike flat-bed design that is common among the wireless chargers manufactured by companies like Belkin and Samsung.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 30W Wireless Charger price in India, Mi 30W Wireless Charger specifications, Mi 30W Wireless Charger, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy
Poco’s May 12 Global Event Confirmed, Poco F2 Series Expected
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger With Built-in Cooling Fan Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launched in India
  4. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi 30W Wireless Charger in India
  6. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10
  8. Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Today
  9. NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy
  10. iPhone 12 Series' 5G Connectivity to Have Some Limitations, Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M2 Pro Once Again in Rumours as Another Mid-Range Phone by Poco Brand
  2. Poco’s May 12 Global Event Confirmed, Poco F2 Series Expected
  3. Jio to Get Rs. 11,367 Crores Investment From US-Based PE Firm Vista Equity Partners
  4. Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger With Built-in Cooling Fan Launched in India
  5. NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy
  6. Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,499
  7. Four More Shots Please! Renewed for Season 3, With Tannishtha Chatterjee as Director
  8. Mi 10 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,499
  10. WeChat Monitors Files Shared by International Users to Bolster Censorship in China, Says Citizen Lab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com