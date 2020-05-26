Xiaomi India has launched two new products namely, the Mi 18W Dual Port Charger and the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit. While the Mi 18W Dual Port Charger is already on sale in the country via Mi store, the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit has been listed as a crowdfunding item and interested customers can support this product with deliveries commencing in July. The Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, as the name suggests, comes with two USB ports that support up to 18W fast charging.

Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit: Price in India

The Mi 18W Dual Port Charger has been listed on the Mi store for Rs. 599. As mentioned, it is now on sale and can be ordered with deliveries expected in a week or two. The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit, on the other hand, has been listed as a crowdfunding project and is currently priced at Rs. 999. The deliveries for the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit will start from July 1.

Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit: Specifications, features

The Mi 18W Dual Port Charger is made from polycarbonate and comes in a single black colour option. It can charge at up to 5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A with a single USB port. The dual output is 5V-3.6A (18W maximum). It has a sleek and compact design with a two pin plug. As per the tweet by Xiaomi's India account, it also has BIS certification, 380V surge protection, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility.

The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 24 anti-rust precision bits including PH000, PH00, PH0, PH1, SL1.5, P2, T2,T3, and many more. The bits and screwdriver are stored in a sleek aluminium allow cover and a magnetic storage box that contains all the bits. The screwdriver itself is also made form aluminium with anti-slip design. The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit is 168x67x17mm in size and weighs 280 grams.