Mi 12 Tipped to Integrate Newly Announced LPDDR5X RAM, Could Come With Snapdragon 898 SoC

Mi 12 could also be powered by the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC, as per an earlier report.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 July 2021 13:35 IST
Mi 12 is likely to feature a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Mi 12 is rumoured to pack a 200-megapixel main sensor
  • The upcoming Xiaomi may launch by the end of the year
  • Mi 12 is likely to feature a curved display

Mi 12, Xiaomi's next-gen flagship model, is reported to pack the new LPDDR5X memory. LPDDR5X configuration was announced just a day ago by JEDEC and one of the first smartphones to integrate this technology is now rumoured to be the upcoming Mi 12. The phone is expected to launch sometime at the end of the year and is likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor announced later in the year. Mi 12 is also rumoured to pack a 200-megapixel main sensor.

Tipster Ice Universe shared on Weibo that Xiaomi's Mi 12 may pack the newly announced LPDDR5X memory. The new RAM configuration offers maximum data transfer rate of 6,400Mbps to 8,533Mbps, double of what LPDDR4X can manage. It also comes with TX/ RX equalisation to improve signal integrity, and new adaptive refresh management to improve reliability.

A MyDrivers report claims that the Mi 12 may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC, which is likely to come with LPDDR5X support. This refutes previous reportage of Mi 12 being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC. Whatever the marketing name may be of the next-gen chipset, Qualcomm is said to be half a month ahead of schedule and this could result in the chipset launching in early December. Soon after, Mi 12 is expected to be announced, although availability may be pegged for later. To recall, Mi 11 was unveiled in December last year, while its official launch happened sometime in February this year.

There is very little that we know about Mi 12 as of now but previous reports claim that the phone is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera from Samsung and Olympus. This rumoured 200-megapixel sensor is said to use 16-in-1 pixel binning to output 12-megapixel images with large pixels. There might be an Olympus logo on the camera module of the phone as well. In addition, Mi 12 is likely to feature a curved display with a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 12, Xiaomi Mi 12 Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
