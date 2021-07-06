Mi 12 may launch before the end of the year, according to a new leak. Qualcomm is working on its next-gen flagship SoC, rumoured to be called the Snapdragon 895 SoC, and this is expected to be unveiled in early December. Qualcomm is said to be half a month ahead of schedule and this could result in the chipset launching earlier than expected. In turn, OEMs will also likely launch phones ahead of plans, and given that Xiaomi and Qualcomm have partnered many times in the past, the flagship Mi 12 could also be unveiled this year.

Tipster Ice Universe took to Weibo to leak that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC may be announced sometime in early December. This would likely be followed by Xiaomi announcing the Mi 12 soon after, just like with the Mi 11. The Mi 11 was unveiled in December last year, while its official launch happened sometime in February this year. There is very little that we know about the planned Xiaomi Mi 12 as of now, but it is speculated to see an upgrade in processor and cameras at the very least.

Of course, there is no certainty of this happening, and Xiaomi could well stick to its own timelines and launch the successor sometime in 2022. However it will risk other brands releasing phones with the latest flagship SoC, in that case. The tipster notes that the Snapdragon 895 SoC is half a month ahead of schedule in production and an early launch is just speculation. It is recommended to take all of this with a pinch of salt.

Ice Universe also claims that the Snapdragon 895 will be seen in flagships launching in the first half of second year. Qualcomm will then subsequently launch the Snapdragon 895+ SoC in June, according to the tipster, and this slight upgrade will power devices in the second half of 2022. For this year's flagship phones launching in the second half, the Snapdragon 888+ was announced just last week.