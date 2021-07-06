Technology News
loading

Mi 12 May Launch End of 2021, as Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC Tipped to Launch Early

Qualcomm is said to be half a month ahead of schedule for Snapdragon 895 SoC.

Updated: 6 July 2021 16:36 IST
Mi 12 May Launch End of 2021, as Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC Tipped to Launch Early

Mi 12 may see upgrades in camera department as well, alongside new processor

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 895 SoC is said to power flagships in first half of 2022
  • Mi 11 was unveiled soon after the launch of the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Xiaomi and Qualcomm may partner again for Snapdragon 895 SoC

Mi 12 may launch before the end of the year, according to a new leak. Qualcomm is working on its next-gen flagship SoC, rumoured to be called the Snapdragon 895 SoC, and this is expected to be unveiled in early December. Qualcomm is said to be half a month ahead of schedule and this could result in the chipset launching earlier than expected. In turn, OEMs will also likely launch phones ahead of plans, and given that Xiaomi and Qualcomm have partnered many times in the past, the flagship Mi 12 could also be unveiled this year.

Tipster Ice Universe took to Weibo to leak that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC may be announced sometime in early December. This would likely be followed by Xiaomi announcing the Mi 12 soon after, just like with the Mi 11. The Mi 11 was unveiled in December last year, while its official launch happened sometime in February this year. There is very little that we know about the planned Xiaomi Mi 12 as of now, but it is speculated to see an upgrade in processor and cameras at the very least.

Of course, there is no certainty of this happening, and Xiaomi could well stick to its own timelines and launch the successor sometime in 2022. However it will risk other brands releasing phones with the latest flagship SoC, in that case. The tipster notes that the Snapdragon 895 SoC is half a month ahead of schedule in production and an early launch is just speculation. It is recommended to take all of this with a pinch of salt.

Ice Universe also claims that the Snapdragon 895 will be seen in flagships launching in the first half of second year. Qualcomm will then subsequently launch the Snapdragon 895+ SoC in June, according to the tipster, and this slight upgrade will power devices in the second half of 2022. For this year's flagship phones launching in the second half, the Snapdragon 888+ was announced just last week.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon 895 SoC, Mi 12, Xiaomi
AI-Based Bot Detects Politicians Distracted by Phone, Posts Photo on Twitter and Asks Them to Focus

Related Stories

Mi 12 May Launch End of 2021, as Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC Tipped to Launch Early
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  5. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
  6. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
  7. These Motorola Edge 20 Series Smartphones Are Tipped to Launch in July
  8. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Nokia G20 Pre-Booking to Start July 7 at 12 Noon, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Volocopter Air Taxi Startup Gains Key Production Certification by Acquiring Long-Time Partner DG Flugzeugbau
  2. Mi 12 May Launch End of 2021, as Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC Tipped to Launch Early
  3. AI-Based Bot Detects Politicians Distracted by Phone, Posts Photo on Twitter and Asks Them to Focus
  4. Astronomers Discover Cosmic Cloud Bigger Than Milky Way Galaxy
  5. Panasonic JX, JS Series TVs With 11 Models Ranging From 32-Inch to 65-Inch Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) Getting Android 11-based One UI Update: Report
  7. Twitter Directed by Delhi Hight Court to Inform by July 8 When It Will Appoint Resident Grievance Officer
  8. No Exoplanet Can Sustain Life as We Know It on Earth, Study Reveals
  9. HealthifyMe Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Booking in India, Integrates Under45 Team
  10. Audacity’s Privacy Policy Update Makes It a ‘Spyware’ for Some Users, Owner Issues Clarification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com