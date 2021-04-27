Mi 11X and Mi QLED TV 75 will go on sale in India today, April 27. Users who are interested in buying Xiaomi's latest smartphone or TV can purchase the items through the company website. Mi 11X features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Meanwhile, the smart TV runs on Android TV 10, with both the stock Android TV interface as well as Xiaomi's PatchWall user interface.

Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 price in India, availability

Mi 11X smartphone (first impressions) is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It will be offered in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White colours via Mi.com starting 12pm today. Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at Rs. 1,19,999 and will be available in Grey colour via Mi.com at 12pm. Xiaomi launched both the devices last week.

Mi 11X specifications

Mi 11X features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, SGS Eye Care Certification, and 92.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. It is offered with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, Mi 11X packs a triple rear camera that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens that has 119-degree field of view (FoV), and a 5-megapxiel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it has a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, and a USB Type-C port. Mi 11X is backed by a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W. It also gets dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Mi QLED TV 75 specifications

Mi QLED TV 75 has a 75-inch QLED screen with 97 percent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz peak refresh rate. It has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The TV is equipped with 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD formats. The speaker system comprises two tweeters, two full-range drivers, and two woofers. It runs Android TV 10 with access to both the stock Android TV user interface as well as Xiaomi's PatchWall user interface.

Under the hood, Mi QLED TV 75 has a quad-core 64-bit A55 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is inbuilt Chromecast as well as access to Google Assistant. It will work with Alexa voice assistant in the coming weeks through a software update. Other features include HDMI 2.1 compatibility, and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) for better performance with gaming consoles.

