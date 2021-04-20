Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro India pricing has allegedly surfaced online ahead of the April 23 launch. Xiaomi is expected to launch two phones in its Mi 11X series — Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. As per the leak, Mi 11X is expected to start at Rs. 29,990 while Mi 11X Pro is said to start at Rs. 36,990. Xiaomi is also unveiling the Mi 11 series on the same date. The company has previously teased the Mi 11 Ultra. However, there are four other phones in the Mi 11 series.

Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro price in India (expected)

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are believed to be rebranded Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+, respectively, that were launched in China in February. The phones will be unveiled on April 23 and ahead of the launch, the pricing seems to have been leaked. A tipster who goes by username @Gadgetsdata on Twitter shared that Mi 11X could be priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, Mi 11X Pro is expected be priced at Rs. 36,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 38,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. Since there's no officially confirmation from the company yet, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro specifications (expected)

Mi 11X is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40 while Mi 11X Pro is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+. If this is true, the specifications of the two Mi phones can be speculated.

The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones could feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. Mi 11X could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while Mi 11X Pro could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Mi 11X series could come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the series may come with triple rear cameras. Mi 11X may carry a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor and Mi 11X Pro could carry a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor. Both phones could be backed by 4,520mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.