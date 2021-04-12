Technology News
loading

Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23, Could Bring Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X series could come with triple rear cameras and hole-punch cutouts for the selfie shooters.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 April 2021 14:48 IST
Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23, Could Bring Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

Mi X series launch event does not have a time slot yet

Highlights
  • Mi X series will launch in India on April 23
  • Rumoured Mi 11X series could be unveiled in India
  • Mi 11X may be a rebranded variant of Redmi K40

Mi 11X series will launch in India on April 23, Xiaomi has confirmed the date through press invites for an event. While the invite does not specifically mention the Mi 11X series, it says the Mi X Series will be unveiled in India on the date. The Mi 11X series is expected to include the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro. These two models are believed to be rebranded Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+, respectively. The Redmi K40 series was launched in China in February and have not made its way to India yet.

Xiaomi has sent out invites for an event scheduled for April 23 where it will unveil Mi X flagship series. As of now, the company has not shared the timing details for the event but that can be expected as we move towards the date. It has not shared exactly which phones will be launched in India but past leaks and rumours have suggested Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will break cover.

Mi 11X is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40 while Mi 11X Pro could be a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+. Redmi K40 series also includes the Redmi K40 Pro that seems to be exclusive to the Chinese market. If the Mi 11X series does turn out to be rebrands, we can speculate the possible specifications of the upcoming phones.

Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro specifications (expected)

The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones could feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. Mi 11X could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while Mi 11X Pro could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. There could be up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage on these phones. In terms of optics, the Mi 11X series could come with triple rear cameras where Mi 11X may carry a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor and Mi 11X Pro could carry a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor. They could be backed by 4,520mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi X Series, Mi 11X Series, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro Plus, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPad Pro Models Tipped to Launch This Month, One With Mini-LED Screen

Related Stories

Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23, Could Bring Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  2. Clubhouse Data of 1.3 Million Users Being Sold Online, Firm Refutes Breach
  3. Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23; Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Expected
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Images Surface Online
  5. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins With Deals and Offers on Premium Phones
  6. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  7. Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by a ‘Well-Known Performer’
  8. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  9. New iPad Pro Models Tipped to Launch in April, One With Mini-LED Screen
  10. Moto G60 Tipped to Sport 108-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. TCL MoveAudio S150, MoveAudio S200, ACTV500 TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. Acer Nitro 5 With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Launched in India
  3. Huawei Plans to Invest $1 Billion on Electric Vehicles and Smart Cars Amid US Sanctions
  4. Apple TV Set-Top Box With Integrated HomePod Speaker and Video Conferencing Camera Said to Be in the Works
  5. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins: iPhone 12, LG Wing, More Premium Phones on Offer With Deals and Discounts
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Has No Plans to ‘Shelve’ Game, Committed to Fixing So It Can Sell 'For Years'
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Surface Ahead of Launch, Could be bigger than Galaxy S21
  8. Realme 8 5G Could Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Expected to Launch in India on April 22
  9. Vivo Y20s G Launched in Philippines as Rebranded Vivo Y20G: Price, Specifications
  10. Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23, Could Bring Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com