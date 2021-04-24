Mi 11X Pro pre-orders have started in India today. Users interested in buying Xiaomi's latest smartphone in the country can pre-book it and get an early delivery when shipping begins. The phone is listed for sale on Amazon.in and Mi.com in India. The Mi 11X Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and has a triple camera setup at the back. It features a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary rear sensor and integrates a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Mi 11X Pro price in India, launch offers, availability

The new Mi 11X Pro is up pre-order on Mi.com starting today. Amazon.in has also listed the Mi 11X Pro, but it is unavailable in a few areas where governments have imposed restrictions on delivery of non-essentials. In states without any restriction on movement of goods, users should be able to pre-order via Amazon as well. Mi India website says shipping will begin from May 5, whereas Amazon.in says it will start shipping the smartphone from May 3.

Mi 11X Pro is priced in India at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model as well, and this variant is priced at Rs. 41,999. It is offered in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White colour options.

Launch offers include up to Rs. 4,000 instant discount on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions on Mi.com and Amazon.in. The latter has also listed up to 12-months no-cost EMI options and an exchange value of up to Rs. 19,250.

Mi 11X Pro specifications

The Mi 11X Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, the Mi 11X Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC with an Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Mi 11X Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes an 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.75 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens that has a 119-degree Field-of-View (FoV), and a 5-megapxiel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Mi 11X Pro has a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls.

Mi 11X Pro is backed by a 4,520mAh battery that support 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W. Connectivity options on the phone includes 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, A-GPS, NavIC support, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 163.70x76.40x7.80mm and weighs 196 grams.

