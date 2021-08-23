Technology News
Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro Specifications Tipped, Launch May Happen on September 23

Mi 11T Pro price is speculated between VND 13,000,000–15,000,000 (roughly Rs. 42,400–49,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 August 2021 12:51 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Mi 11T models may come as the successor to the Mi 10T (above) series

Highlights
  • Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro are speculated to have received US FCC approval
  • Xiaomi is tipped to offer a 120Hz display on both phones
  • Mi 11T Pro also purportedly appeared on Thailand’s NBTC site

Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro appear to be Xiaomi's next-generation flagship phones. While the company has not yet provided any official details about the two models, the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro both have purportedly received certifications from regulators including the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Some Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro specifications have also appeared on China's Weibo. Xiaomi is speculated to host the Mi 11T launch in September. It could be a global launch event for both Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro.

As initially reported by MySmartPrice, a new Xiaomi phone has appeared on the US FCC site with a model number 21081111RG. This is believed to be associated with the Mi 11T.

Mi 11T specifications (expected)

The US FCC listing has suggested some of the key specifications of the Mi 11T. The listing shows that the smartphone with the model number 21081111RG may run on MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box and include 5G support across multiple bands. The phone also appears to have room for an 6.8-inch display as it appears to be 174mm diagonally. Further, a design schematic available on the US FCC site suggests that the Mi 11T may come with a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back.

It is important to note that the US FCC site doesn't explicitly mention the name of the Mi 11T on any of the documents related to the phone with the model number 21081111RG. It is, therefore, safe to consider the details with a pinch of salt.

Separately, a tipster on China's Weibo has speculated that the Mi 11T would be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone is also said to have a 120Hz display and carry a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Mi 11T Pro specifications (expected)

In addition to the Mi 11T, another Xiaomi phone has reached the US FCC with a model number 2107113SG. It is believed to be the Mi 11T Pro. The same phone has also received a certification from Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) where the Mi 11T Pro title is clearly written, as reported by tipster Abhishek Yadav. Gadgets 360 was, however, not able to independently verify the NBTC listing at the time of filing this story.

The tipster who reported the purported details about the Mi 11T on Weibo has also suggested that the Mi 11T Pro specifications may include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and up to 120W fast charging support.

An exact launch date of the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro are yet to be revealed. However, a report citing people familiar with the development from GizmoChina claims that the Mi 11T global launch will take place on September 23. Following the global launch, the Mi 11T — along with the Mi 11T Pro — may enter some of Xiaomi's key markets including India. YouTube channel The Pixel has also suggested that the Mi 11T Pro price may come between VND 13,000,000–15,000,000 (roughly Rs. 42,400–49,000).

The Mi 10T series that comprises the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T Lite was launched globally on September 30 last year. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro came to India in October.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

Further reading: Mi 11T specifications, Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro price, Mi 11T Pro specifications, Mi 11T Pro, Mi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo 8 India Launch May Take Place in Mid-September, iQoo 8 Pro Launch Date Remains a Mystery
