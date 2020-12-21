Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi 11’s Purported Screen Protector Suggests Curved Display, Hole-Punch Design

Xiaomi Mi 11 series may come along with MIUI 12.5 later this month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 December 2020 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 11’s Purported Screen Protector Suggests Curved Display, Hole-Punch Design

Xiaomi may not offer its next-generation under-display technology on the Mi 11 series

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 purported screen protector suggests thin bezels
  • The phone appears to have a slight chin
  • Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro could debut on December 29

Xiaomi Mi 11's purported screen protector suggesting a curved display has been leaked online. The screen protector also hints at a hole-punch design on the new Mi-series flagship. Earlier this month, Xiaomi confirmed the development of the Mi 11 as a successor to Mi 10. The new smartphone will be amongst the first models to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Some recently-leaked images showed the back of the Mi 11 with a camera bump. The phone is likely to accompany Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro that could come with a large 6.76-inch display.

A tipster on Weibo shared a couple of images showing a screen protector that is claimed to be associated with Mi 11. The screen protector appears to suggest that the next-generation Xiaomi phone could feature a hole-punch design on one corner of the curved display. This is similar to Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro that both had a selfie camera cutout on the top-right corner of the display.

In August, Xiaomi unveiled its third-generation under-display camera technology that uses a proprietary pixel arrangement to hide the selfie camera when it's not in use. The technology was promised to reach mass production in 2021. However, going by the latest leak, it is not likely to be a part of Mi 11.

The purported screen protector also suggests that the Mi 11 smartphone would feature thin bezels on the top and sides of the display, though some thickness will likely be there at the chin area.

xiaomi mi 11 screen protector leak image weibo Xiaomi Mi 11 Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11's purported screen protector suggests thin bezels
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Exact details about the display size of Mi 11 are yet to be revealed. However, another tipster on Weibo recently leaked an alleged schematic of the Mi 11 Pro that suggested a 6.76-inch display. This is slightly bigger than the Mi 10 Pro that features a 6.67-inch screen.

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are rumoured to have QHD+ AMOLED displays, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are also confirmed to be one of the first ones to come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi is speculated to launch the Mi 11 series on December 29. Alongside the new Mi-series phones, the company may also launch MIUI 12.5 as its new MIUI iteration, as reported by MyDrivers. The new custom skin is likely to have a list of improvements and performance upgrades over MIUI 12 that debuted earlier this year.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
Wonder Woman 1984 Lassos $38.5 Million at Box Office in Opening Weekend

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11’s Purported Screen Protector Suggests Curved Display, Hole-Punch Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power Review
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22
  3. Amazfit GTS 2 mini, Amazfit Pop Pro Smartwatches Launched
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India
  5. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini to Launch in India in December
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Microsoft is Designing Its Own Chips to Replace Intel Processors
  10. Moto G Play (2021) Could Come With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-inch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 (2021) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Wonder Woman 1984 Lassos $38.5 Million at Box Office in Opening Weekend
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11’s Purported Screen Protector Suggests Curved Display, Hole-Punch Design
  4. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  5. iQoo 7 Teased to Launch Soon, BMW Special Edition May Be in the Offing
  6. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies
  7. Apple Supplier Wistron Sees No Major Financial Impact From Karnataka Plant Damage
  8. Facebook Removes Anti-Vaccine 'Fake News' in Israel: Ministry of Justice
  9. Apple Temporarily Shuts California Stores in Virus Surge, Some in UK After New Curbs
  10. Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console, Tipping Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com