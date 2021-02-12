Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi 11 Ultra Hands on Video Surfaces; Tipped to Feature 120X Zoom, IP68 Water Resistance, and Wireless Charging

Mi 11 Ultra Hands-on Video Surfaces; Tipped to Feature 120X Zoom, IP68 Water Resistance, and Wireless Charging

Mi 11 Ultra could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 February 2021 13:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 11 Ultra Hands-on Video Surfaces; Tipped to Feature 120X Zoom, IP68 Water Resistance, and Wireless Charging

Photo Credit: Tech Buff

Mi 11 Ultra is tipped to come with triple camera setup

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Ultra does not have a release date yet
  • Mi 11 Ultra could be powered by Snapdragon 888
  • The phone may come with 67W wired and wireless fast charging

Mi 11 Ultra (not the official name) has surfaced in a hands-on video showing the design and some of the specifications. The phone is expected to be the top-tier variant in the Mi 11 series that currently only has the vanilla Mi 11 model. Xiaomi has not officially shared any information on Mi 11 Ultra or its launch details but the video, that has since been taken down and shared via a mirror link, shows a huge camera bump that states ‘120X Ultra Pixel AI Camera' on the model.

YouTuber Tech Buff reportedly shared a video that showed two variants of the rumoured Mi 11 Ultra, but the video has since been taken down. In a report, XDA Developers provided a mirror link for the same. The video shows black and white colour variants of what is expected to be Mi 11 Ultra. A large camera module can be seen on the back that takes up almost the entire top half of the phone. This module houses three sensors and interestingly, a small display that can show a preview of what the rear camera is looking at, allowing you to take selfies with the rear cameras.

The camera module on the black model carries the text ‘120X, 12-120mm, 1:1.95-4.1' while the white model sports ‘120X Ultra Pixel AI Camera.' It is unclear why the two models mention different details and we'll have to wait a bit longer to get clarity on that. The YouTuber states the trio of sensors on Mi 11 Ultra includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel periscopic telephoto zoom lens. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Mi 11 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with IP68 water resistance and a 5,000mAh battery. The YouTuber mentions that the phone supports 67W wired charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. The speakers are tuned by Harman Kardon, as the text on the top of the phone shows. There is a speaker grille on the top as well as the bottom of Mi 11 Ultra.

Mi 11 Ultra, like Mi 11, could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on the Mi 11 Ultra and it unclear when the phone will launch. Mi 11 was recently launched globally after making its debut in December 2020 in China.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Announce Bitcoin Endowment 'Btrust' With Initial Focus on India, Africa

Related Stories

Mi 11 Ultra Hands-on Video Surfaces; Tipped to Feature 120X Zoom, IP68 Water Resistance, and Wireless Charging
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Approached Pinterest in Recent Months About Potential Deal: Report
  2. Mi 11 Ultra Specifications Surface in Hands-on Video, May Feature 120X Zoom
  3. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. WhatsApp Testing Log Out Feature for Better Multi-Device Support: Report
  5. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  7. Samsung Galaxy M62, Galaxy A32 4G, Galaxy A52 Support Pages Go Live
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme X7 5G Review
  10. Poco M3 First Sale Sold Over 150,000 Phones, Next Sale February 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra Hands-on Video Surfaces; Tipped to Feature 120X Zoom, IP68 Water Resistance, and Wireless Charging
  2. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Announce Bitcoin Endowment 'Btrust' With Initial Focus on India, Africa
  3. Jack Black Joins Borderlands Movie Cast as Robot Claptrap
  4. Twitter, Centre Get Supreme Court Notice on Plea Seeking Mechanism on Content Regulation
  5. Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Casts Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno
  6. Moto E6i With Tiger SC9863A SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched
  8. 'Matrix'-Style Bracelets May Turn Humans Into Batteries by Converting Body Heat Into Energy
  9. Google Photos Getting Updated Video Editor on Android, Pixel-Exclusive Features for Google One Subscribers
  10. Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Becomes a Rare Female Billionaire Following IPO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com